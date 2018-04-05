Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 6-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races at Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton on Saturday, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! at the Amoss Center in Bel Air also on Saturday, and guided tours of historic Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, April 6

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8

A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 6

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 6

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

“Titanic The Musical” at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, April 6-8 & 13-15

Scottfield Theatre Company presents “Titanic The Musical” – April 6-8, 13-15 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are April 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 8pm and April 8 & 15 at 2pm. Opening Night Gala- April 6 at 6:30pm. Tickets start at $15. For more information about this and our other upcoming shows or to donate to Scottfield Theatre Company, visit www.scottfieldtheatrecompany.org. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/titanic-the-musical-scottfield-theatre-company/

Saturday, April 7

Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races, April 7

The Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races return to Atlanta Hall Farm April 7. General admission is $50. Gates open at noon. Post time for the first race, the Edward S. Voss Memorial, is 1:30 p.m. Races go on rain or shine. The Atlanta Hall Farm is at 2933 Pocock Road in Monkton. For details, visit https://www.elkridgeharfordraces.com/

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! in Bel Air, April 7

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! will be presented on Saturday, April 7 at 11 AM and 3 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air. The hugely popular show, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, your favorite characters are hopping on board a trolley and coming back to HCC with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Tickets are $15-$40 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Purchase a seat in the Magic Circle to enjoy a meet and greet after the show with a photo opportunity and a special treat. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.

Sunday, April 8

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 8

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth April 8. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Live From Nashville: Country Legends at Amoss Center, April 8

Back by popular demand, Live from Nashville brings their newest show, Country Legends,to the Amoss Center in Bel Air on Sunday, April 8, at 3 PM. The incredible production, direct from Music City, features singers, dancers, and a bona fide band of Nashville musicians as well as dazzling staging and costumes celebrating a century of celebrities and treasured songs. The theatrical production is truly extraordinary with music from the era of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams to modern country with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center. The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, April 11 Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829. Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com. History professor to discuss his new book at HCC, April 11 Dr. Andrew Kellett, Associate Professor of History at Harford Community College, will read from and discuss his new book, The British Blues Network: Adoption, Emulation, and Creativity, on Wednesday, April 11, at 2 PM in the James F. LaCalle Conference Room, Edgewood Hall, Room 132. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvk7l7l Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14 The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama. Romancing the Chrome car show, April 14 “Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ydxbs9tt Harford Community College Students in A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, April 20 Join us for a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on April 20 at 9 PM in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall. The performance is presented by the HCC Actors Guild and the HCC Improv Club. Tickets are $5 for adults at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Tickets are free for HCC students; a ticket and valid HCC ID are required. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at Ticketing@harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. 18thannual River Sweep, April 21 Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18thannual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 21. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvsqu7t

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 22

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

“Night With the Wild” fundraiser for future Susquehannock Wildlife Center, April 28

Hoot and howl the night away at Harford County’s wildest party and help raise awareness and funding for the creation of the region’s first dedicated wildlife center! Susquehannock Wildlife Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conservation/education/rescue/research organization based in Harford County, will celebrate its 3rd annual “Night With the Wild” on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Deer Creek Overlook in Street, Maryland with an evening of delicious food, drinks, music, and the return of some feathered and scaled special guests. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybku6a2k

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp