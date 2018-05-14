Bel Air Independence Day Committee seeking applications to march in its July 4, 2018 parade

Want to march in Bel Air’s Fourth of July parade? The deadline to apply is June 13. Here are the details provided by The Bel Air Independence Day Committee:

Bel Air Independence Day Committee Seeking Applications to July 4, 2018 Parade

Bel Air, Md. (May 10, 2018) – The Bel Air Independence Day Committee seeks floats, marching units, performers, mobile units and more to join its annual parade on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Individuals, clubs, organizations, churches, civic groups and more must fill out the official application form on the committee’s website, after reading the parade rules listed on the site. Applicants should go to www.BelAirJuly4.org and follow the “Join the Parade” prompts.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 13, 2017.

Entrants are encouraged to reflect the theme of this year’s Fourth of July festivities: “A Salute to American Heroes.”

“The Bel Air Independence Day Parade is one of Harford County’s most beloved traditions, and we want 2018’s parade to be the most exciting one yet,” said Michael Blum, Parade Chairman of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee. “We welcome applicants from the greater Bel Air and Harford County community who would like to help us honor our American heroes by being in this wonderful parade.”

As it has for the past several years, the parade will once again begin at the intersection of Idlewild Street and South Main Street, proceed northwards up Main Street through downtown Bel Air, and end at Gordon Street.

“We have Mummers from Philadelphia back in our parade, but we need lots of local floats and scouts and churches and civic groups and businesses and equestrians, too,” Blum adds.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-governmental organization, produces the annual Bel Air July 4 parade out of respect for our country and our community. The all-volunteer Committee accepts applications as it deems appropriate; all submissions will be reviewed and entrants notified.

Volunteers are also sought to help with all July 4th activities, from the Flag Ceremonies through the fireworks.

For applications, information on the parade, its route, and the full day of Fourth of July celebrations, visit the Bel Air Independence Day Committee website at: www.BelAirJuly4.org.