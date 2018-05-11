Harford Glen hosts 10th Annual Environmental Scholarship and Green Awards Event

Green Teachers of the Year announced; environmental scholarships awarded

Harford Glen Environmental Center (Harford Glen) recently hosted its 10th Annual Environmental Scholarship and Green Awards event. The Green Awards are presented to committed volunteers, local businesses, and educators who are dedicated to the support of Harford Glen and environmental education in Harford County Public Schools.

This year’s Green Teachers of the Year were announced and celebrated for consistently integrating environmental themes into their teaching. Mrs. Kristie Smith, science instructor at Edgewood Middle School, was named the Secondary Green Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Smith was instrumental in Edgewood Middle being recognized as a Maryland Green School in 2018. Her students have presented at the Maryland Watershed Report Card Summit for the past two years and have implemented schoolwide environmentally-focused professional development and action projects.

Mrs. Terri Smith, speech and language pathologist from Hickory Elementary School, was honored as the Elementary Green Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Smith was instrumental in the creation and continued growth of the Hickory Elementary School Sensory Garden. The garden is now a fully functional vegetable and pollinator garden, which benefits the school and community as a whole.

The 2018 Environmental Scholarship winners were also announced at the event. They were: Jacob Shimek, Aberdeen High School; Sarah Quinn, Bel Air High School; Lydia Thompson, C. Milton Wright High School; Sarah Eiler, Fallston High School; Alayna Dorbert, North Harford High School; and Meilina Amaral, Patterson Mill High School. All winners received $1,000 scholarships provided by local sponsors.

This year’s countywide winner was Sarah Eiler from Fallston High School. The countywide winner received an additional $1,000 sponsored by the Harford Land Trust.

The Environmental Scholarship program began in 1972 and has provided graduating students with more than $250,000 in funding for college study in the field of environmental science or related areas.