Harford Streams Summer Adventure starts May 25

The Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration is sponsoring a Harford Streams Summer Adventure program that starts Friday. The program encourages people to visit the county’s scenic waterways, to share photos and possibly win prizes. Here are the details provided:

Picture Yourself Enjoying Harford Streams Summer Adventure: Visit Harford Streams, Send in Selfies, Win Prizes

BEL AIR, Md., (May 22, 2018) – This summer, explore the natural beauty of Harford County streams, take selfies at your favorite locations and win prizes in Harford Streams Summer Adventure, a program from the Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration.

Harford Streams Summer Adventure raises awareness and support for protecting natural resources by encouraging visitors to Harford County’s scenic waterways. County citizens of all ages are welcome to join in the program, which will be open from Friday, May 25 through Monday, September 3, 2018.

Participation is easy. Simply register and choose places to visit from the list of Harford stream locations, with the option of substituting up to five county locations of your own. Use Harford Streams’ online app to send in selfies from seven different locations to earn a free Harford Streams Summer Adventure T-shirt. Visit 11 locations for a chance to win a guided pontoon boat ride on Otter Point Creek for up to 15 people; visit 15 spots for a chance at a family membership to Port Discovery.

Once again, in partnership with the nonprofit Visit Harford, county residents and non-residents alike can win a T-shirt and other prizes in a “poker run” planned for Saturday, July 14. Beginning at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center in Abingdon, participants will visit a total of five locations and take selfies while collecting one playing card from an attendant at each site. All participants who complete the poker run will earn a T-shirt and the players with the top poker hands will win additional prizes. Details will be published in mid-June on the county website, the Summer Adventure web page, and the Harford Streams Facebook page.

“Harford County is known for our many beautiful streams,” County Executive Glassman said. “Harford Streams Summer Adventure helps us raise awareness about the need to safeguard these precious gifts for our next generation.”

Visit the county website today to register for the program, view a complete list of Harford stream locations and start uploading selfies with a stream in the background to qualify for prizes at www.bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure.

Share your adventures on social media using the hashtag #HarfordStreams2018 and follow the fun on Facebook at Harford Streams, and on Twitter @HarfordCountyMD.