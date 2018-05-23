The HCC Actors Guild is to present “Red” June 1-3 and 8-10 at Harford Community College’s Black Box Theater. Here are the details provided:

HCC Actors Guild Present Red

HCC Actors Guild will present Red by John Logan June 1-3 and 8-10 in the Black Box Theater located in Joppa Hall on the Harford Community College campus. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 PM; Sunday shows start at 3 PM. This show features adult themes and language.

Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art: a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Raw and provocative, Red is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Tickets are $5-$12 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

Red was the winner of the 2010 Tony Award. “Intense and exciting . . . a study in artist appreciation, a portrait of an angry and brilliant mind that asks you to feel the shape and texture of thoughts . . . RED captures the dynamic relationship between an artist and his creations.” —NY Times

The show is presented by Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.