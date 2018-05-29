Howard Bank Chairman and CEO Mary Ann Scully to discuss locally based banking at Water’s Edge Events Center Speakers Series June 21

Howard Bank Chairman and CEO Mary Ann Scully is to discuss the importance of locally based banking at the Water’s Edge Event Center Speaker Series June 21. Here are the details provided:

HOWARD BANK CHAIRMAN & CEO MARY ANN SCULLY SPEAKS IN HARFORD COUNTY

AS PART OF WATER’S EDGE EVENT CENTER SPEAKER SERIES

Howard Bank expanded to 3 Harford County locations

Belcamp, MD – Howard Bank Chairman and CEO Mary Ann Scully will be the featured presenter on June 21, 2018 as part of the Water’s Edge Event Center Speaker Series. Howard Bank is the region’s largest locally based bank, having doubled its assets to $2.1 billion through the recent acquisition of First Mariner Bank. Her remarks will focus on how locally based banking, now with 3 branches in Harford County, is vital to economic development and small business growth in Harford County and the entire state of Maryland. The reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the speaking program at 5:30 p.m. with questions and networking until 7 p.m.

The Water’s Edge Event Speaker Series brings Maryland civic and business leaders to Harford County to share their stories, vision and impact on the county. The transformational acquisition of First Mariner Bank by Howard Bank has made Howard Bank partner to thousands of small and medium sized businesses in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties. Scully follows Chancellor of the University System of Maryland Robert Caret who presented at the Water’s Edge Speaker Series in February.

“We are very excited to have Mary Ann on board as the next speaker in this series,” said Water’s Edge owner Jim Foulk. “She is truly impressive and is truly responsible for helping bring back ‘relationship banking’ for small to medium size businesses in the Maryland region.”

“While the financial industry has changed so much over the last decade, resulting in some perceived commoditization of critical services, Howard Bank’s reason for being continues to be both high touch and locally focused added value. As we have grown so has our passion and our ability to impact and fuel economic development by focusing relentlessly on the growth of small and medium sized businesses and their communities,” said Scully.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Water’s Edge Event Center located at 4687 Millennium Drive, Belcamp, MD. Tickets are $28 per person and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. To make reservations and purchase tickets please visit www.watersedgeevents.com/weec-speaker-series-featuring-mary-ann-scully.