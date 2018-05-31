Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 1-3)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Friday events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, HCC Actors Guild will present Red at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday and a guided tour of historic Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, June 1

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, June 1

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 1. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, June 1

Harford County’s best block party, brought to you by M&T Bank and LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is back from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 1 at 121 Main Street. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Direct Mortgage Loans LLC, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year, First Fridays will take place at a new location, the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Under The Covers brought to you by Thompson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Harford County MD, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Face Paint By Micki, Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit March of Dimes Maryland-National Capital Area Chapter. Thank you to our Face Painting sponsors, Thompson Toyota, ZIPS Dry Cleaners, Dr. David B. Mergerian and British Swim School – Northern Baltimore! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Reminder that the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s will be closed to the public for parking the day of the event. Patrons visiting downtown the day of the event can park in the Main Street Lot, the Hickory Avenue parking garage, or along Main and Bond Streets. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

HCC Actors Guild presents “Red”, June 1-3 & 8-10

HCC Actors Guild will present Red by John Logan June 1-3 and 8-10 in the Black Box Theater located in Joppa Hall on the Harford Community College campus. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 PM; Sunday shows start at 3 PM. This show features adult themes and language. Tickets are $5-$12 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 1

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 1

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 2

Bel Air Farmers Market, June 2

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 2

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Strawberry Festival and Flea Market, June 2

Advent Lutheran Church is hosting a Strawberry Festival and Flea Market starting at 8 a.m. June 2 at 2230 Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill. Event features strawberries and ice cream, live music, a bake sale, pit beef, turkey, hot dogs and more. Admission is free.

Sunday, June 3

Guided tour of Tudor Hall, June 3

Take a guided tour of Tudor Hall on Sunday, June 3. Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth‬ and John Wilkes Booth‬. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

