Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 11-13)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk at the John Carroll School Saturday, Tidewater Players present “1776” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace Friday through Sunday and the “This Is My Brave” show is at Mount St. Joseph High School Saturday.
Friday, May 11
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 11
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, May 11
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Tidewater Players present “1776” May 11, 12 and 13
Tidewater Players present “1776” at 8 p.m. May 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. May 13 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, 121 N. Union Ave Ste B. Tickets are $15. The show continues May 18 & 19 at 8 p.m. and May 20 at 2 p.m. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For more information about this and other upcoming shows or to donate to Tidewater Players, visit www.TidewaterPlayers.com or email at info@tidewaterplayers.com.
Saturday, May 12
5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 12
The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. More than 1,500 walkers are expected to participate. The funds raised support Cancer LifeNet. For more information about the 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.
Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers at Bel Air United Methodist Church, May 12
Bel Air United Methodist Church’s Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the church grounds at the corner of Route 924 and Linwood Ave. The event features assorted hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, perennials, cut flower bouquets, Designer pots, garden art, birdhouses, children’s flower potting station (for Mom!), Zimbabwe artisan crafts and refreshments and a bake table.
“This Is My Brave” show at Mount St. Joseph High School, May 12
Bel Air Farmers Market, May 12
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace farmers market, May 12
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella cast offers dance lessons, sneak peaks of June performance May 12 at libraries and the Bel Air Armory
Leading up to the enchanting performance of Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella, at Bel Air High School on June 9 and 10, the company has partnered with Harford County Public Libraries and the Bel Air Armory to continue spreading the joy of dance within the Harford County community. Sponsored by the Bel Air Arts Council, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the organization will be hosting an abridged performance and dance lessons at the Bel Air Armory for children of all ages.
Sunday, May 13
“Meet a Critter” event at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, May 13
The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a “Meet a Critter” event 2 p.m. May 13. Check out one of our live critters up close while discovering what makes that animal special. This program is for all ages. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, May 16
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 20
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com.
Joseph Booth: The Youngest Brother of John Wilkes Booth, May 20
Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Joseph Adrian Booth, the youngest brother of John Wilkes Booth. Born into a family of actors, young Joseph only briefly entered the family profession before realizing he exited the stage for good. While far less is known about Joseph than his famous (and infamous) brothers, the details we do know paint a fascinating tale of an enigmatic brother. In his speech, Dave Taylor will examine the life of Joseph Adrian Booth and the impact Lincoln’s assassination had on his life. Dave is the creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com. He is an avid Lincoln Assassination and Booth researcher, writer and speaker. He is also a tour guide for the John Wilkes Booth Escape Route Bus Tour organized by the Surratt Society. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Preschool Art Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, May 26
A free art party designed with your preschool child in mind! The party is 10 am – 11:30 a.m. May 26. This will be a great opportunity for to hang out with your child and meet many new people with kids your age. Get your free tickets on our website listed on this page. Hope you will join us and pass the word to your friends and family with preschoolers! Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Rd. For details, visit www.oakgrovebaptist.com/artparty
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, June 1
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 1. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Yard Sale and Pit Beef at Ayres Chapel UMC, June 2
Ballet Chesapeake’s spring production of Cinderella comes to Bel Air High School June 9 and 10. Featuring local Harford County students, the performances will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School (100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014). Tickets for Cinderella are now on sale and can be purchased online at balletchesapeake.org or by calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19-$25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information on Ballet Chesapeake, or any of their spring dance offerings, please contact Kaitlin Weber, executive director at 410-877-0777 or kait@balletchesapeake.org.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, July 6
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 6. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 3
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. August 3. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Ongoing . . .
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp