Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 11-13)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk at the John Carroll School Saturday, Tidewater Players present “1776” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace Friday through Sunday and the “This Is My Brave” show is at Mount St. Joseph High School Saturday.

Friday, May 11

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 11

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 11

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Tidewater Players present “1776” May 11, 12 and 13

Tidewater Players present “1776” at 8 p.m. May 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. May 13 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, 121 N. Union Ave Ste B. Tickets are $15. The show continues May 18 & 19 at 8 p.m. and May 20 at 2 p.m. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For more information about this and other upcoming shows or to donate to Tidewater Players, visit www.TidewaterPlayers.com or email at info@tidewaterplayers.com.

Saturday, May 12

5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 12

The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. More than 1,500 walkers are expected to participate. The funds raised support Cancer LifeNet. For more information about the 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.

Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers at Bel Air United Methodist Church, May 12

Bel Air United Methodist Church’s Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the church grounds at the corner of Route 924 and Linwood Ave. The event features assorted hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, perennials, cut flower bouquets, Designer pots, garden art, birdhouses, children’s flower potting station (for Mom!), Zimbabwe artisan crafts and refreshments and a bake table.