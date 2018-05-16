Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 18-20)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus concert at Harford Community College Friday, the fifth annual BG5K Run/Walk for Recovery also at HCC on Saturday and a guided tour of the historic Booth family home Tudor Hall in Bel Air and a special talk on on Joseph Adrian Booth, the youngest brother of John Wilkes Booth, on Sunday.

Friday, May 18

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 18

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 18

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Tidewater Players present “1776” May 18, 19 and 20

Tidewater Players present “1776” May 18 & 19 at 8 p.m. and May 20 at 2 p.m. at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, 121 N. Union Ave Ste B. Tickets are $15. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For more information about this and other upcoming shows or to donate to Tidewater Players, visit www.TidewaterPlayers.com or email at info@tidewaterplayers.com.

U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus concert at HCC, May 18

U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus performs 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For tickets, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1407&p=1. From our Nation’s Capital, the United States Army proudly presents the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. Come hear the musical ambassadors of the Army in a free concert performing a wide-ranging program of marches, overtures, popular music, patriotic selections, and instrumental and vocal solos.

Saturday, May 19

Bel Air Farmers Market, May 19

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace farmers market, May 19

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

BG5K Run/Walk for Recovery, May 19

The fifth annual BG5K Run/Walk for Recovery is 8 a.m. to 11 am. May 19 at Harford Community College. Registration is $25 before race day and $30 on the day of the race. Help fight heroin addiction and homelessness in Harford County by joining County Executive Barry Glassman and Harford United Charities on Preakness Saturday, May 19 for the fifth annual BG5K Run/Walk for Recovery. The race begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Susquehanna Center on the beautiful campus of Harford Community College. Afterwards, enjoy a free hot breakfast as we award prizes and medals to top participants. Sponsorships are also available and all proceeds will benefit homelessness and healing in our community through donations to Harford Family House, Mason-Dixon Community Services, Homecoming Project and Addiction Connections Resource. For details, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/BelAir/BG5KRunWalkRunningforRecoveryinHarfordCounty.

Harford Dance Theatre presents ALADDIN, May 19 & 20

Harford Dance Theatre presents ALADDIN at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 19 and noon and 4 p.m. May 20. (The May 18 show is sold out.) Tickets are $16 for adults, and $12 for children and seniors. From the same company that brings you Harriet’s Happiest Halloween, join Aladdin and his friends on this action-packed adventure filled with magic, romance, and fun. After meeting an evil magician, Aladdin gets tricked and finds himself trapped in a cave with the magic lamp and the wacky genie who lives inside. Fasten your seat belts and take a magic carpet ride that’s sure to grant all of your wishes in this adaption for all ages. Interested in a meet and greet with the cast of Aladdin? Consider purchasing a special Magic Circle seat at the 12 Noon performance on Sunday, May 20. Tickets are $20 and include a preferred seat in the center section, meet and greet with photo opportunity after the show as well as a special gift. Magic Circle seats are only available at the 12 PM performance on Sunday, May 20. Only a limited number of seats are available. For tickets, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/.

Sunday, May 20

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 20

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com.

Joseph Booth: The Youngest Brother of John Wilkes Booth, May 20

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Joseph Adrian Booth, the youngest brother of John Wilkes Booth. Born into a family of actors, young Joseph only briefly entered the family profession before realizing he exited the stage for good. While far less is known about Joseph than his famous (and infamous) brothers, the details we do know paint a fascinating tale of an enigmatic brother. In his speech, Dave Taylor will examine the life of Joseph Adrian Booth and the impact Lincoln’s assassination had on his life. Dave is the creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com. He is an avid Lincoln Assassination and Booth researcher, writer and speaker. He is also a tour guide for the John Wilkes Booth Escape Route Bus Tour organized by the Surratt Society. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

