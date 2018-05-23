Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 25-27)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a showing of “The Big Sick” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Friday, the start of the Harford Streams Summer Adventure program on Friday and a Preschool Art Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday.

Friday, May 25

“The Big Sick” showing at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, May 25

The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace is showing “The Big Sick” as part of its In Case You Missed It film series at 7 p.m. May 25. Tickets are $5 and are available at https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-big-sick-in-case-you-missed-it-film-series/. The Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave.

Harford Streams Summer Adventure starts, May 25

The Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration is sponsoring a Harford Streams Summer Adventure program that starts Friday. The program encourages people to visit the county’s scenic waterways, to share photos and possibly win prizes. For details visit: tinyurl.com/y9q7k2le.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 25

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 25

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, May 26

Bel Air Farmers Market, May 26

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, May 26

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Preschool Art Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, May 26

A free art party designed with your preschool child in mind! The party is 10 am – 11:30 a.m. May 26. This will be a great opportunity for to hang out with your child and meet many new people with kids your age. Get your free tickets on our website listed on this page. Hope you will join us and pass the word to your friends and family with preschoolers! Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Rd. For details, visit www.oakgrovebaptist.com/artparty

Sunday, May 27

Boating with Beaver at Bosely event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, May 27

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Boating with Beaver at Bosely event 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 27. Explore the waters of Bosely Conservancy in search of this industrious keystone species. Discover signs of their handiwork and learn why they are so important! *Meet at Bosely Conservancy. The event is for ages 8 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $12 per person. For details visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2019/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, May 30