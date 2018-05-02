Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 4-6)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, the 37th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival Friday through Sunday, and the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra’s end-of-season concert “American Remembrance” on Saturday.

Friday, May 4

37th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival, May 4-6

37th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival is May 4-6. Decoy carvers and wildlife artists will be displaying and selling their work; carving competitions; retriever demonstrations; children’s activities; food & more! The event is at Havre de Grace Middle School, 401 Lewis Lane and at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, 215 Giles St. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/37th-annual-havre-de-grace-decoy-wildlife-art-festival-2/2018-05-04/.

First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, May 4

Join us this Friday May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Fridays’ new location in the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s, 119 S Main St, Bel Air. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) from May through October and the admission is always free. Click here to view the full list of sponsors and partners who make First Fridays possible. If you would like to receive reminders about First Fridays, please click here.

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, May 4

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 4. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 4

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 4

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, May 5

Bel Air Farmers Market, May 5

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace farmers market opens May 5

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella cast offers dance lessons, sneak peaks of June performance May 5 & 12 at libraries and the Bel Air Armory

Leading up to the enchanting performance of Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella, at Bel Air High School on June 9 and 10, the company has partnered with Harford County Public Libraries and the Bel Air Armory to continue spreading the joy of dance within the Harford County community. Sponsored by the Bel Air Arts Council, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the organization will be hosting an abridged performance and dance lessons at the Bel Air Armory for children of all ages. Children can meet fairytale characters at the library, complete with story time led by Barclay Gibbs, artistic director of Ballet Chesapeake, as well as dance lessons provided by Cinderella and Prince Charming on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Edgewood branch.

“American Remembrance” concert, May 5

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra ends its season with “American Remembrance” concert 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. There will be a round-table chat with composers prior to the concert at 6:45 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children and students. For details, visit https://www.purplepass.com/#161028/Susquehanna_Symphony_Orchestra_(SSO)-“American_Remembrance”-Bel_Air_High_School-May-05-2018.html.

Sunday, May 6

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 6

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Shakespearean Daughter: The Life of Edwina Booth Grossman, May 6

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Edwina Booth, only child of Edwin Booth (older brother of John Wilkes Booth). In her speech, Kate Ramirez will discuss the events that shaped Edwina’s life and how her life mirrored the Shakespearian characters her father enacted on stage. Kate is a 19th century speaker and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination. She also speaks about the events of 1865 through her work at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum and Historic Port Tobacco Village. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, May 9