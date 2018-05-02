Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 4-6)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, the 37th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival Friday through Sunday, and the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra’s end-of-season concert “American Remembrance” on Saturday.
Friday, May 4
37th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival, May 4-6
37th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival is May 4-6. Decoy carvers and wildlife artists will be displaying and selling their work; carving competitions; retriever demonstrations; children’s activities; food & more! The event is at Havre de Grace Middle School, 401 Lewis Lane and at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, 215 Giles St. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/37th-annual-havre-de-grace-decoy-wildlife-art-festival-2/2018-05-04/.
First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, May 4
Join us this Friday May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Fridays’ new location in the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s, 119 S Main St, Bel Air. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) from May through October and the admission is always free. Click here to view the full list of sponsors and partners who make First Fridays possible. If you would like to receive reminders about First Fridays, please click here.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, May 4
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 4. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 4
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, May 4
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, May 5
Bel Air Farmers Market, May 5
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace farmers market opens May 5
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella cast offers dance lessons, sneak peaks of June performance May 5 & 12 at libraries and the Bel Air Armory
Leading up to the enchanting performance of Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella, at Bel Air High School on June 9 and 10, the company has partnered with Harford County Public Libraries and the Bel Air Armory to continue spreading the joy of dance within the Harford County community. Sponsored by the Bel Air Arts Council, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the organization will be hosting an abridged performance and dance lessons at the Bel Air Armory for children of all ages. Children can meet fairytale characters at the library, complete with story time led by Barclay Gibbs, artistic director of Ballet Chesapeake, as well as dance lessons provided by Cinderella and Prince Charming on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Edgewood branch.
“American Remembrance” concert, May 5
Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra ends its season with “American Remembrance” concert 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. There will be a round-table chat with composers prior to the concert at 6:45 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children and students. For details, visit https://www.purplepass.com/#161028/Susquehanna_Symphony_Orchestra_(SSO)-“American_Remembrance”-Bel_Air_High_School-May-05-2018.html.
Sunday, May 6
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 6
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Shakespearean Daughter: The Life of Edwina Booth Grossman, May 6
Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Edwina Booth, only child of Edwin Booth (older brother of John Wilkes Booth). In her speech, Kate Ramirez will discuss the events that shaped Edwina’s life and how her life mirrored the Shakespearian characters her father enacted on stage. Kate is a 19th century speaker and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination. She also speaks about the events of 1865 through her work at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum and Historic Port Tobacco Village. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, May 9
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 12
The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. More than 1,500 walkers are expected to participate. The funds raised support Cancer LifeNet. For more information about the 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 20
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at
1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com.
Joseph Booth: The Youngest Brother of John Wilkes Booth, May 20
Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Joseph Adrian Booth, the youngest brother of John Wilkes Booth. Born into a family of actors, young Joseph only briefly entered the family profession before realizing he exited the stage for good. While far less is known about Joseph than his famous (and infamous) brothers, the details we do know paint a fascinating tale of an enigmatic brother. In his speech, Dave Taylor will examine the life of Joseph Adrian Booth and the impact Lincoln’s assassination had on his life. Dave is the creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com. He is an avid Lincoln Assassination and Booth researcher, writer and speaker. He is also a tour guide for the John Wilkes Booth Escape Route Bus Tour organized by the Surratt Society. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Preschool Art Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, May 26
A free art party designed with your preschool child in mind! The party is 10 am – 11:30 a.m. May 26. This will be a great opportunity for to hang out with your child and meet many new people with kids your age. Get your free tickets on our website listed on this page. Hope you will join us and pass the word to your friends and family with preschoolers! Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Rd. For details, visit www.oakgrovebaptist.com/artparty
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, June 1
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 1. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Ballet Chesapeake presents Cinderella June 9 and 10
Ballet Chesapeake’s spring production of Cinderella comes to Bel Air High School June 9 and 10. Featuring local Harford County students, the performances will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School (100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014). Tickets for Cinderella are now on sale and can be purchased online at balletchesapeake.org or by calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19-$25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information on Ballet Chesapeake, or any of their spring dance offerings, please contact Kaitlin Weber, executive director at 410-877-0777 or kait@balletchesapeake.org.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, July 6
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 6. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 3
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. August 3. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Ongoing . . .
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp