Dr. Sean Bulson Named Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools

The Board of Education of Harford County (Board) today appointed Sean Bulson, Ed.D. to a four-year term as Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) during its business meeting.

Following a rigorous screening and selection process designed by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE), as well as review and consideration of stakeholder input, the Board determined that Dr. Bulson best meets their criteria for the next superintendent in Harford County.

The appointment is effective July 1, 2018, following the June 30 retirement of current Superintendent of Schools Barbara P. Canavan.

Dr. Bulson’s contract agreement includes a $207,500 annual salary and notes that he must establish residency in Harford County by August 20, 2018.

“We spent many hours discussing the feedback we received from the students, staff, and community and feel that Dr. Bulson is the right choice for Harford County Public Schools,” said Board President Joseph L. Voskuhl. “Once again, I would like to thank Superintendent Barbara Canavan not only for her dedication and work as superintendent, but for the 40 plus years she has devoted to tirelessly serving the families and students of Harford County Public Schools.”

In February of this year, the Board contracted with MABE to help facilitate the Superintendent Search process. The process included the development of ideal criteria for the next superintendent of schools, first and second round interviews with the Board, a tour of the county and schools, and stakeholder input sessions. Feedback gathered, both internally and externally, indicated resounding support for Dr. Bulson.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to build on the great work already occurring in Harford County on behalf of students,” said Dr. Bulson. “From my own research and in the questions asked of me during the interview process, I see a community motivated to do more to focus on career preparation, equity, safety, and partnerships. I look forward to advancing that work.”