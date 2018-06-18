Eden Mill Road to close for repair of bridge over Big Branch in Pylesville

Eden Mill Road at the bridge over Big Branch in Pylesville is expected to be closed for approximately two months starting today. Eden Mill Nature Center will remain open with limited access points. Here are the details provided:

Section of Eden Mill Road at Big Branch in Pylesville to Close for Two Months for Bridge Repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (June 4, 2018) – Harford County Department of Public Works will close Eden Mill Road at the bridge over Big Branch in Pylesville to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, to replace the deteriorated bridge deck. The closure will occur on or about Monday, June 18, 2018 and continue for approximately two months.

The Eden Mill Nature Center will remain open as usual during the project, but some access points will be limited. Access to the Center will only be available from the Fawn Grove Road side of Eden Mill Road, and the canoe and kayak launch site adjacent to the bridge will be closed for safety. However, the canoe and kayak launch site next to the Nature Center will remain open during the project, as well as the pedestrian bridge over Big Branch along with the trails leading to the bridge. The trail access parking lot that is just north/west of the bridge will also remain open, but with access from the Telegraph Road side only.

Harford County Department of Public Works appreciates the public’s patience during this closure and is committed to completing it as soon as possible.

Questions may be directed to Dan C. Svrjcek, Civil Engineer III, at the Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545, extension 1392.