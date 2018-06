Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna needs volunteers to help on houses its building in Joppa and Aberdeen this month. Here are the details:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED MONTH OF JUNE

JUN 1-30: Wednesdays to Saturdays, 8AM – 3PM. Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is currently working on houses in Joppa and Aberdeen and seeking volunteers to help complete them by the end of the month. To register, visit our website at: https://www.habitatsusq.org . For more details, contact Brianne at byoung@habitatsusq.org.