Harford County to host a “poker run” on local streams July 14

Harford County plans to host a “poker run” July 14 on local streams as part of its Harford Streams Summer Adventure program. Here are the details provided:

Deal Yourself in for Harford Streams Summer Adventure “Poker Run” July 14

BEL AIR Md., (June 25, 2018) – Back by popular demand, Harford County will host a “poker run” on Saturday, July 14 as part of its award-winning Harford Streams Summer Adventure program to raise awareness and support for protecting local waterways. Citizens of all ages are invited to join in the fun by taking selfies and collecting playing cards from an attendant at designated stream locations to earn a free T-shirt and be eligible for other exciting prizes. Harford County’s poker run is presented free of charge and in partnership with the nonprofit Visit Harford, the county’s destination tourism marketing organization.

Poker run participants should register between 9 – 10 a.m. at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon, and return by 12:30 p.m. to collect their T-shirt. Those who collect the top poker hands will win extra prizes, including a YETI Roadie 20 Cooler and Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest hammock. Everyone will enjoy snacks, surprise gift drawings and exhibits including “animal talk” with a live owl. Other planned exhibitors include Myrtle the Recycling Turtle, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Watershed Stewards Academy, Harford Land Trust, and Visit Harford.

The July 14 poker run is part of Harford Streams Summer Adventure, a summer-long event inviting citizens to explore local streams, take selfies at their favorite locations and send in the photos to win prizes from the Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration. Pre-registration is required for this program, which runs this summer through Monday, September 3, 2018. Some restrictions apply. To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure.

“Harford County waterways are among the most picturesque in the state, and we are dedicated to keeping them healthy for future generations,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Come see their natural beauty and make memories with your friends and family in this year’s poker run and Harford Streams Summer Adventure.”

For more information, including a full list of poker run exhibitors and stream locations, contact Laura Coste’ at lmcoste@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3217 ext. 2448. Visit the poker run Facebook event at http://bit.ly/SummerAdventurePokerRun2018.