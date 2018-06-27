Independence Day celebrations start June 30

Area Independence Day celebrations start early with Darlington’s parade on Saturday followed by events in Havre de Grace and Edgewood/Joppatowne on Sunday. Bel Air’s and Kingsville’s events are on Wednesday. Here are the details:

The Lions Club Darlington Maryland hosts its Independence Day Parade & Fireworks June 30. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and marches down Main Street to Shuresville Road. Entertainment & food is available in Silver Park following the parade. Fireworks commence at the park at 9:15 pm. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1862144960745129/?active_tab=about

Havre de Grace celebrates Independence Day July 1 with a parade down Union Ave. starting at 2 p.m. Fireworks start after sunset. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/havre-de-grace-independence-day-parade/

The Edgewood/Joppatowne Independence Day Committee hosts its 11th annual parade at 6 p.m. July 1. The parade will begin in Joppatowne on Shore Drive, turn right onto Joppa Farm Road, marching to Hinton Road, ending at Joppatowne High School. This year’s theme is “Mariners on Parade” The parade is to be followed by a concert featuring Robin & the Rhythmic Band at 8 p.m. in Mariner Point Park Pavilion, 100 Kearney Dr. in Joppa. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. For details, visit http://www.edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee hosts the town’s July 4th celebration. Events start at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremonies held throughout Bel Air. A pancake breakfast is held form 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bel Air High School. Events throughout the day include horseshoe pitching, water balloon toss, a costume contest, a bicycle rodeo and watermelon eating. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on South Main St. followed by fireworks launched from Rockford Park at 9:40 p.m. For a complete schedule, visit http://www.belairjuly4.org/schedule.php

The Kingsville Independence Day Parade starts with pre-parade entertainment at 10 a.m. July 4 at the Judges viewing stand at the corner of Bradshaw and Jerusalem Roads. The parade starts at 10:50 a.m. at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellevue Avenue (formation and line-up starts at 9:00 a.m.), proceed down Bradshaw Road to Jerusalem Road, and finish at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. For full details, visit http://www.kingsvilleparade.org