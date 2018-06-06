Jones Junction Auto Dealership Group Becomes Premier Sponsor of Bel Air Independence Day Celebration

Bel Air, Maryland, June 4, 2018: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit organization that produces the annual July 4 celebrations in Bel Air, Maryland, is pleased to announce that the Jones Junction Automotive Group has become the Premier Sponsor of the 2018 event.

According to Don Stewart, President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, “We are extremely pleased to have Jones Junction as our Premier Sponsor. Jones has a history of generous giving to the Bel Air community, and we welcome this commitment from them,” Stewart adds.

Michael Blum, Vice President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, agrees. “We cannot produce the event without the generous support of local businesses,” Blum states. “Jones is now leading the way, and I hope other businesses notice this and also help us,” he adds.

In recognition of the Jones Junction commitment, the dealership group will be given sole credit for the annual Fireworks display, as well as continuing to be the sponsor of the C. Milton Wright High School Marching Mustang band in the July 4th parade.

According to Mary Chance, Director of Community Outreach for Jones Junction, “We’re proud to be the Premier Sponsor for the 4th of July Celebration! We have long participated as a supporter of this wonderful patriotic and community event, and we are happy to be able to increase our commitment.”

Jones Junction recently celebrated its 100th consecutive year as a family-run automotive business serving Harford County and the surrounding area. Since its founding by patriarch C.M. Jones, the Jones family has serving its community with superior customer service, now from its 40-acre location on Belair Road. The business comprises ten new car dealerships, a PreOwned Superstore and a Collision

Center. Owners Larry Jones, Danny Jones and Bryan Kilby carry on their parents’ philosophies and dedication to hard work and integrity.