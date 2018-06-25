Animals will be the focus of several Harford County Public Library children’s events connected with its summer reading challenge. Here are the details provided:

‘Libraries Rock!’ With Animals During Summer Reading

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, The Maryland Zoo and Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding bring programs to Harford County Public Library

Belcamp, Md., June 22, 2018 — Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge will offer several programs focusing on animals from late June to the end of July.

The Summer Reading Challenge, with a theme of Libraries Rock!, runs through August 25 and is for children of all ages to encourage continued learning that inspires a lifetime love of reading. Susquehannock Wildlife Society, The Maryland Zoo and Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding will provide programs focusing on a variety of animal topics to encourage the imagination, exploration and reading.

Susquehannock Wildlife Society’s experts will provide programs about local wildlife for all ages. The programs will be held June 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library; July 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library; and July 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Joppa Library.

The Maryland Zoo brings a fun, entertaining and interactive program for children in grades K-8 on July 2 from 11 to 11:50 a.m. at the Bel Air Library and from 2 to 2:50 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library; July 3 from 2 to 2:50 p.m. at the Fallston Library; July 5 from 11 to 11:50 a.m. at the Jarrettsville Library; July 6 from 2 to 2:50 p.m. at the Joppa Library; and July 7 from 11 to 11:50 a.m. at the Havre de Grace Library. Registration is required for these program and may be completed by contacting the library where the program is being held.

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s “CTR Changing Lives Presents: Pony Express– Trails and Tales” is a program for all ages in which participants experience ground-based learning activities alongside a trained horse. This equine experience is designed to inspire and motivate participants as they interact with a horse during fun, educational activities. There is no riding involved.

The program takes place July 5 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the Bel Air Library; July 12 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Norrisville Library; July 15 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library; July 19 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the Whiteford Library; and July 26 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Fallston Library. Please note that registration is required for those who want to participate in the program at the Norrisville Library.

“We are so fortunate to offer amazing programs from Susquehannock Wildlife Society, The Maryland Zoo and Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding during this year’s Summer Reading Challenge,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Learning about a variety of animals, their habitats and the best ways to interact with them is another example of how Libraries Rock!”

More information about the activities highlighted or other Summer Reading Challenge programming may be found at hcplonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s locations.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.