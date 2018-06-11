Plant with a Purpose fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna July 26

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is hosting a Plant with a Purpose fundraising event 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 26 at Aberdeen Restore, 1013 Beards Hill Rd, Aberdeen. Registration deadline is July 19 for this event featuring a night out with friends, fellowship, creativity, and a private shopping experience. Appetizers, non-alcoholic drinks, materials included in the $35 fee. Proceeds from this event will go Habitat Susquehanna’s mission of providing home ownership opportunities to low-income applicants in Harford and Cecil Counties. Register at: https://www.habitatsusq.org/civicrm/event/register?id=4437. For questions: Jessie Ingold, 410-638-4434 x6.