Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival at The John Carroll School, June 15-17

Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 15-17 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The festival features Greek food and desserts, beer, wine and spirits, amusements for kids, Greek music, silent auction and vendors and live Greek folk dancing. Admission and on-site parking are free. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 15, noon to 10 p.m. June 16 and noon to 7 p.m. June 17. For more information, visit www.stsmm.org or call 410-457-0303.