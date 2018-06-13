Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 15-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s outdoor movie night in Shamrock Park featuring “Beauty and the Beast” Friday, Harford Dance Theatre’s auditions for “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” Saturday at Harford Community College and Ladew Topiary Gardens’ “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series featuring Baltimore Brass on Sunday.

Friday, June 15

Summer Movie Night featuring “Beauty and the Beast” June 15

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts its Summer Movie Night featuring “Beauty and the Beast” June 15. Six times a year, our community comes together to watch movies under the stars in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by Patient First and M&T Bank, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights are a great time and place to bring the whole family for a fun and free movie night at Shamrock Park with pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Our movies are not only free and family friendly (rated pg) but also come with popcorn. Free face painting will be provided by Face Paint By Micki. Pre-movie entertainment, provided by Town of Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission, starts at 7:15pm and the movies start at sunset. Pre-movie entertainment for this Summer Movie Night is Uncle Pete Rocks! Fun, film, and now food! We are excited to announce that Summer Movie Nights will include Bel Air’s only food truck rally. Try some local fare from any of the food trucks that will be parked along Lee Street from 5-8 pm. Grab your friends and family and head into Downtown Bel Air for dinner and a show! If you are interested in becoming a food truck vendor for Summer Movie Nights, please visit https://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/food-truck-vendors//. We encourage you to park at the Bel Air Parking Garage on Hickory Avenue. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air after 5 pm. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek Festival at The John Carroll School, June 15-17

Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 15-17 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The festival features Greek food and desserts, beer, wine and spirits, amusements for kids, Greek music, silent auction and vendors and live Greek folk dancing. Admission and on-site parking are free. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 15, noon to 10 p.m. June 16 and noon to 7 p.m. June 17. For more information, visit www.stsmm.org or call 410-457-0303.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 15

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 15

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 16

Auditions for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween, June 16

Harford Dance Theatre is holding auditions for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween June 16 at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Center. Registration is at noon. Auditions are 1-4 PM. Performance dates are Thursday, October 18, through Sunday, October 21, 2018. Dancers 13 years of age and older may audition. Dancers should wear appropriate dance attire and bring dance shoes for all styles of dance for which they wish to be considered. Combinations in all styles of dance will be given at the audition. Info: 443-412-2112.

Bel Air Farmers Market, June 16

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 16

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, June 17

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 17

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm June 17 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

The Immigrant Booths: Richard, Junius, Mary Ann, and Adelaide, June 17

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the Immigrant Booths: Richard, Junius, Mary Ann and Adelaide presented by Booth family and Lincoln Assassination historians Jim Garrett and John Howard. Talk starts at 2:00 pm June 17 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Baltimore Brass June 17

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Baltimore Brass June 17. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Baltimore Brass: “Celebrate Father’s Day with a local, award-winning, toe-tapping 6-piece brass ensemble

performing an eclectic mix of pop and jazz. No sleepy classical songs!

www.baltimorebrassquintet.com.” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Coming next . . .

“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13

A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, June 13