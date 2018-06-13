Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 15-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s outdoor movie night in Shamrock Park featuring “Beauty and the Beast” Friday, Harford Dance Theatre’s auditions for “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” Saturday at Harford Community College and Ladew Topiary Gardens’ “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series featuring Baltimore Brass on Sunday.
Friday, June 15
Summer Movie Night featuring “Beauty and the Beast” June 15
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts its Summer Movie Night featuring “Beauty and the Beast” June 15. Six times a year, our community comes together to watch movies under the stars in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by Patient First and M&T Bank, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights are a great time and place to bring the whole family for a fun and free movie night at Shamrock Park with pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Our movies are not only free and family friendly (rated pg) but also come with popcorn. Free face painting will be provided by Face Paint By Micki. Pre-movie entertainment, provided by Town of Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission, starts at 7:15pm and the movies start at sunset. Pre-movie entertainment for this Summer Movie Night is Uncle Pete Rocks! Fun, film, and now food! We are excited to announce that Summer Movie Nights will include Bel Air’s only food truck rally. Try some local fare from any of the food trucks that will be parked along Lee Street from 5-8 pm. Grab your friends and family and head into Downtown Bel Air for dinner and a show! If you are interested in becoming a food truck vendor for Summer Movie Nights, please visit https://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/food-truck-vendors//. We encourage you to park at the Bel Air Parking Garage on Hickory Avenue. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air after 5 pm. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.
Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek Festival at The John Carroll School, June 15-17
Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 15-17 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The festival features Greek food and desserts, beer, wine and spirits, amusements for kids, Greek music, silent auction and vendors and live Greek folk dancing. Admission and on-site parking are free. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 15, noon to 10 p.m. June 16 and noon to 7 p.m. June 17. For more information, visit www.stsmm.org or call 410-457-0303.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 15
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, June 15
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, June 16
Auditions for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween, June 16
Bel Air Farmers Market, June 16
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 16
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, June 17
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 17
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm June 17 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
The Immigrant Booths: Richard, Junius, Mary Ann, and Adelaide, June 17
Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the Immigrant Booths: Richard, Junius, Mary Ann and Adelaide presented by Booth family and Lincoln Assassination historians Jim Garrett and John Howard. Talk starts at 2:00 pm June 17 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Baltimore Brass June 17
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Baltimore Brass June 17. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Baltimore Brass: “Celebrate Father’s Day with a local, award-winning, toe-tapping 6-piece brass ensemble
performing an eclectic mix of pop and jazz. No sleepy classical songs!
www.baltimorebrassquintet.com.” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13
A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, June 13
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Mary Ann Scully to speak at Water’s Edge Events Center Speakers Series June 21
Howard Bank Chairman and CEO Mary Ann Scully will be the featured presenter on June 21, 2018 as part of the Water’s Edge Event Center Speaker Series. Howard Bank is the region’s largest locally based bank, having doubled its assets to $2.1 billion through the recent acquisition of First Mariner Bank. Her remarks will focus on how locally based banking, now with 3 branches in Harford County, is vital to economic development and small business growth in Harford County and the entire state of Maryland. The reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the speaking program at 5:30 p.m. with questions and networking until 7 p.m. The event will take place on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Water’s Edge Event Center located at 4687 Millennium Drive, Belcamp, MD. Tickets are $28 per person and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. To make reservations and purchase tickets please visit www.watersedgeevents.com/weec-speaker-series-featuring-mary-ann-scully.
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tall in the Saddle June 24
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tall in the Saddle June 24. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Tall in the Saddle: “Giddy-up and gallop on over to Ladew for this premier classic rock band, playing popular tunes from your favorite artists. www.tallinthesaddle.org” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, July 1
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, July 1. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra: “From steel drums to stilt walkers, Trinidad and Tobago provides lively entertainment for the whole family and brings the festive music of the Caribbean to the heart of Harford County.
www.facebook.com/TrinidadandTobagoBaltimoreSteelOrchestra/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, July 6
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 6. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About The Klassix: “Sing and dance along to your favorite top 40 tunes with one of Harford County’s most popularbands creating an atmosphere of excellence in entertainment! www.facebook.com/TheKlassixBand/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction, July 15
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction, July 15. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Charm City Junction: “This talented acoustic quartet will get you grooving with their old-time rhythms, foot-stomping Irish melodies, and hard-driving Bluegrass. www.charmcityjunction.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 22
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 22. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Tumblehome: “Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns, harmony and all! www.Tumblehomeband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Re-live the Beatles: “Join John, Paul, George and Ringo as they re-create the outstanding career and influential
music of the Beatles! www.jenchjr.wix.com/re-live-the-beatles” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 3
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. August 3. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Thunderball: “Ladew will close out the 2018 concert season with a bang of musical thunder!
We welcome premier dance, rock and country group to perform your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s and today. Thunderball brings pure excitement to every show! www.thunderballband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp