Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 21-24)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air Thursday, the Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, and Ladew Topiary Gardens’ “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series featuring Tall in the Saddle on Sunday.

Thursday, June 21

Mary Ann Scully to speak at Water’s Edge Events Center Speakers Series June 21

Howard Bank Chairman and CEO Mary Ann Scully will be the featured presenter on June 21, 2018 as part of the Water’s Edge Event Center Speaker Series. Howard Bank is the region’s largest locally based bank, having doubled its assets to $2.1 billion through the recent acquisition of First Mariner Bank. Her remarks will focus on how locally based banking, now with 3 branches in Harford County, is vital to economic development and small business growth in Harford County and the entire state of Maryland. The reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the speaking program at 5:30 p.m. with questions and networking until 7 p.m. The event will take place on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Water’s Edge Event Center located at 4687 Millennium Drive, Belcamp, MD. Tickets are $28 per person and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. To make reservations and purchase tickets please visit www.watersedgeevents.com/weec-speaker-series-featuring-mary-ann-scully.

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Girls Night Out, June 21

Girls Night Out kick off, sponsored by Harford Bank, begins at 5 pm June 21 at La Cakerie (22 S Main Street) where you can enjoy local art and a glass of wine before you head out to shop, dine and explore Downtown Bel Air. The event starts at 5 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. For more details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/girls-night-out/.

Friday, June 22

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 22

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 22

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 23

Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration, June 23

The Hosanna School Museum will commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. and celebrate African American history and culture at its annual Juneteenth celebration festival June 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum, 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. The festival is open to the public, free of charge, and takes place rain or shine. For details, visit tinyurl.com/y8wl4kkq.

Hidden Treasures Yard Sale, June 23

LASOS hosts a “Hidden Treasures Yard Sale” starting at 8 a.m. June 23 at the corner of Bond Street and Route 22 in Bel Air. If interested in being a vendor at the event please contact amanda@lasos.org for more information.

Bel Air Farmers Market, June 23

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 23

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, June 24

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tall in the Saddle June 24

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tall in the Saddle June 24. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Tall in the Saddle: “Giddy-up and gallop on over to Ladew for this premier classic rock band, playing popular tunes from your favorite artists. www.tallinthesaddle.org” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Coming next . . .

“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13

A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, June 27