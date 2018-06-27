Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 29-July 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include early Independence Day celebrations in Darlington on Saturday and Havre de Grace and Edgewood/Joppatowne on Sunday and a Family Fun Day at The Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Friday, June 29

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 29

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 29

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 30

Darlington Independence Day Parade & Fireworks June 30

The Lions Club Darlington Maryland hosts Independence Day Parade & Fireworks June 30. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and marches down Main Street to Shuresville Road. Entertainment & food is available in Silver Park following the parade. Fireworks commence at the park at 9:15 pm. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1862144960745129/?active_tab=about

Bel Air Farmers Market, June 30

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 30

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, July 1

Family Fun Day Sunday at The Liriodendron Mansion, July 1

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a Family Fun Day Sunday event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 1. Bring the kids to the Liriodendron for our “Family Fun Day Sunday!” Lawn games, Native American exhibit, see artists at work and kids can create their own “plein air” painting. Popcorn & lemonade! FREE community event. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar.htm

Havre de Grace celebrates Independence Day July 1

Havre de Grace celebrates Independence Day July 1 with a parade down Union Ave. starting at 2 p.m. Fireworks start after sunset. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/havre-de-grace-independence-day-parade/

Edgewood/Joppatowne Independence Day parade, July 1

The Edgewood/Joppatowne Independence Day Committee hosts its 11th annual parade at 6 p.m. July 1. The Parade will begin in Joppatowne on Shore Drive, turn right onto Joppa Farm Road, marching to Hinton Road, ending at Joppatowne High School. This year’s theme is “Mariners on Parade” The parade is to be followed by a concert featuring Robin & the Rhythmic Band at 8 p.m. in Mariner Point Park Pavilion, 100 Kearney Dr. in Joppa. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. For details, visit http://www.edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, July 1

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, July 1. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra: “From steel drums to stilt walkers, Trinidad and Tobago provides lively entertainment for the whole family and brings the festive music of the Caribbean to the heart of Harford County.

www.facebook.com/TrinidadandTobagoBaltimoreSteelOrchestra/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Coming next . . .

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee July 4th celebration

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee hosts the town’s July 4th celebration. Events start at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremonies held throughout Bel Air. A pancake breakfast is held form 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bel Air High School. Events throughout the day include horseshoe pitching, water balloon toss, a costume contest, a bicycle rodeo and watermelon eating. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on South Main St. followed by fireworks launched from Rockford Park at 9:40 p.m. For a complete schedule, visit http://www.belairjuly4.org/schedule.php

Kingsville Independence Day Parade, July 4

The Kingsville Independence Day Parade starts with pre-parade entertainment at 10 a.m. July 4 at the judges viewing stand at the corner of Bradshaw and Jerusalem Roads. The parade starts at 10:50 a.m. at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellevue Avenue (formation and line-up starts at 9:00 a.m.), proceed down Bradshaw Road to Jerusalem Road, and finish at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. For full details, visit http://www.kingsvilleparade.org

“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13

A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, July 6

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 6. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About The Klassix: “Sing and dance along to your favorite top 40 tunes with one of Harford County’s most popularbands creating an atmosphere of excellence in entertainment! www.facebook.com/TheKlassixBand/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, July 11