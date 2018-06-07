Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 8-10)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Ballet Chesapeake’s spring production of Cinderella at Bel Air High School Saturday and Sunday, the opening of “Closer” an exhibit of large scale figurative works at Harford Community College on Friday and the Havre de Grace High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble Brian Anthony Wilson Memorial Concert at the Cultural Center at the Havre de Grace Opera House on Sunday.

Friday, June 8

“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College, June 8-Sept. 13

A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

HCC Actors Guild presents “Red”, June 8-10

HCC Actors Guild will present Red by John Logan June 8-10 in the Black Box Theater located in Joppa Hall on the Harford Community College campus. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 PM; Sunday shows start at 3 PM. This show features adult themes and language. Tickets are $5-$12 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 8

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 8

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 9

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Cinderella” June 9 and 10

Ballet Chesapeake’s spring production of Cinderella comes to Bel Air High School June 9 and 10. Featuring local Harford County students, the performances will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School (100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014). Tickets for Cinderella are now on sale and can be purchased online at balletchesapeake.org or by calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19-$25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information on Ballet Chesapeake, or any of their spring dance offerings, please contact Kaitlin Weber, executive director at 410-877-0777 or kait@balletchesapeake.org.

Bel Air Farmers Market, June 9

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, June 9

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along at Harford Community College, June 9

America is singing along with the most entertaining movie of the year, and now you can too. Join us at 5 p.m. June 9 in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater for a special sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman, the Golden Globe winner for Best Original Song. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Sunday, June 10

Havre de Grace High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble Brian Anthony Wilson Memorial Concert, June 10 Havre de Grace High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble Brian Anthony Wilson Memorial Concert at the Cultural Center at the Havre de Grace Opera House featuring HHS alumni performing a variety of big band standards from Glenn Miller and Frank Sinatra to more modern charts by Earth Wind and Fire and Trombone Shorty. All proceeds will benefit the Brian Anthony Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $10. https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/havre-de-grace-high-school-alumni-jazz-ensemble-brian-anthony-willson-memorial-concert/. The opera house is at 121 N. Union Avenue.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, June 6

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829. Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 17 Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm June 17 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com The Immigrant Booths: Richard, Junius, Mary Ann, and Adelaide, June 17 Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on the Immigrant Booths: Richard, Junius, Mary Ann and Adelaide presented by Booth family and Lincoln Assassination historians Jim Garrett and John Howard. Talk starts at 2:00 pm June 17 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com Auditions for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween, June 16 Harford Dance Theatre is holding auditions for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween June 16 at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Center. Registration is at noon. Auditions are 1-4 PM. Performance dates are Thursday, October 18, through Sunday, October 21, 2018. Dancers 13 years of age and older may audition. Dancers should wear appropriate dance attire and bring dance shoes for all styles of dance for which they wish to be considered. Combinations in all styles of dance will be given at the audition. Info: 443-412-2112.