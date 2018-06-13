University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital joins Adopt a Block program in Havre de Grace

The University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital has joined a local anti-trash group committed to keeping the hospital’s block in Havre de Grace litter free. Here are the details provided:

University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital Joins

Citizens Against Trash Club of Havre de Grace’s ‘Adopt a Block’ Program

Organization works with individuals and businesses to remove litter in the community

University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital (UM HMH) has joined the Citizens Against Trash (CAT) Club of Havre de Grace’s “Adopt a Block” program.

As a member of “Adopt a Block,” UM HMH is committed to maintaining litter-free street walkways on the block that surrounds the hospital. UM HMH formally joined the program on June 13, after a brief ceremony in front of the hospital at which signage announcing the partnership was unveiled.

“We are pleased to be part of the CAT Club of Havre de Grace,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “We applaud the efforts Al Peteraf and the many CAT Club volunteers are doing to make Havre de Grace an even more beautiful city. While our grounds crew at University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital remove trash and other debris every day from our campus, being part of this effort demonstrates our commitment to the community of Havre de Grace.”

The CAT Club was founded by Realtor Al Peteraf to encourage individuals and organizations to remove litter from the streets of the City of Havre de Grace to beautify the city and to make it more welcoming to visitors and residents. Club members meet weekly in a different area of the city to pick up trash and to promote a litter free community for all to enjoy.