The 31st annual Harford Farm Fair is July 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th, 2018! Monday through Thursday 3PM-10PM, Friday and Saturday: 10AM-10PM. Admission is $6 on Monday through Thursday and $8 on Friday and Saturday. Children ages 6-12 are $2 each day. The Farm Fair is at 608 North Tollgate Road. For details, visit http://www.farmfair.org