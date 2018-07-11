Artist Daryoosh Mosleh’s exhibit at The Liriodendron Mansion to be celebrated with a reception July 15

The Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is hosting an opening art reception 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 for its latest exhibit “Illuminations” by Daryoosh Mosleh. The exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Admission is free and the museum is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air. Here are the details provided:

Daryoosh Mosleh employs the interplay of color, light and form in oil to record an impression or a human condition. As an immigrant his fascination with what is different is often evident in his work; “Wonder, curiosity and discovery are the building blocks of happiness and I often find them at the tip of a paintbrush” he has said.