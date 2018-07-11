Artist Daryoosh Mosleh’s exhibit at The Liriodendron Mansion to be celebrated with a reception July 15

The Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is hosting an opening art reception 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 for its latest exhibit “Illuminations” by Daryoosh Mosleh. The exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Admission is free and the museum is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air. Here are the details provided:
Four rooms on the second floor of the historic Liriodendron mansion make up the gallery space. The Liriodendron curates these ongoing shows and their opening receptions. We work to provide visitors with a view of the current artists or retrospectives of past artisans. We additionally showcase performing artists at the Liriodendron through grant monies obtained from the Harford County Cultural Advisory Committee and other benefactors.
The fourth gallery room (the Tile Room) serves a dual purpose. Used primarily as gallery space for our yearly exhibitions, on occasion it is used to showcase our permanent collection of local art. That collection is made up of works by local artists and represents different styles of art and different media.
The Museum committee functions through the energies of its volunteers. If you would be interested in volunteering to docent exhibits, help with the opening receptions or volunteer in the Gallery, please call 410-879-4424 for more information.
For further details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/171687550169640/.