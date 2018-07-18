Country music star Scotty McCreery to perform Oct. 6 at APGFCU Arena

Harford Community College today announced Country music star Scotty McCreery is to perform on the APGFCU Arena stage Oct. 6. Tickets go on sale July 20. Here is the information provided:

Just Announced: Scotty McCreery Will Perform at APGFCU Arena

at Harford Community College in October

Country music’s award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is hitting the APGFCU Arena stage at Harford Community College in partnership with WXCY FM Country Radio. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale on Friday, July 20. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 PM; doors open at 6 PM.

McCreery recently saw his song “Five More Minutes” become his first No. 1, Platinum-certified hit. The song, inspired by the passing of his paternal grandfather, is featured on his recent album Seasons Change, which was his fourth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on a Billboard chart.

The North Carolina native has sold more than three million albums since winning American Idol in 2011. He made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. His album Clear as Day became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist that year. The album was certified Platinum for sales of one million units in just 13 weeks, and included the Platinum-certified singles “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble With Girls.”

McCreery won the New Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards and received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble With Girls” in 2012. He received his first BMI Award in 2015 for co-writing his Platinum-certified hit “See You Tonight,” which was named One of the Top 50 Country Songs in 2015.

McCreery recently married his high school sweetheart in June. His proposal was the inspiration for his current hit “This is It,” which is rising up the country music charts.

Tickets will be available at www.apgfcuArena.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.