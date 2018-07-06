Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge will include STREAM activities in July and August

Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge will include STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities at several branches in July and August. Here are the details provided:

‘Libraries Rock!’ in the Summer with STREAM Activities The Franklin Institute, Eco Adventures and Sciencetellers bring STREAM programs to Harford County Public Library

Belcamp, Md., July 5, 2018 — Several STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) programs will be offered as part of Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge for children and teens in July and August.

The Franklin Institute will offer a program focused on sound, music and math for children in grades K-8. Participants will learn how vibrations produce waves in the air and how those waves are related to the sense of hearing. Also, they will discover the science behind the making of music, demonstrating how the scientific principles that craft sound into art can be as beautiful as the music itself.

The program will be offered July 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jarrettsville Library and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library; July 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joppa Library; and July 12 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Fallston Library and from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library.

Eco Adventures offers two programs for the entire family this summer. “Animals Rock Your World!” will introduce children of all ages to strange and wacky beasts that have proven to be the organization’s most popular animal ambassadors over the years. The program takes place July 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library; July 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Bel Air Library and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whiteford Library; July 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Norrisville Library and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Darlington Library/Wilson Center; and July 27 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Havre de Grace Library. Registration is required for the programs at the Abingdon and Norrisville libraries and may be completed by registering online at hcplonline.org or by calling the Abingdon Library at 410-638-3990 or the Norrisville Library at 410-692-7850.

Eco Adventures’ “Rockin’ Through the Ages” focuses on the toughest, most tenacious, time-tested animals on the planet today. It takes place July 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library.

“Sciencetellers–Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano,” for children in grades K-5, features an adventure story with volunteers from the audience helping to explore the science behind chemical reactions, acids and bases, combustion, air pressure, inertia and more.

The program takes place July 30 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library; August 1 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library and from 6:30 to 7:15 at the Whiteford Library; August 3 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Bel Air Library; and August 4 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Abingdon Library. Registration is required for the program at the Abingdon Library and may be completed by visiting hcplonline.org or by calling 410-638-3990

The Summer Reading Challenge, with a theme of Libraries Rock!, runs through August 25 and is for children of all ages to encourage continued learning that inspires a lifetime love of reading.

More information about the activities highlighted or other Summer Reading Challenge programming may be found at hcplonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s locations.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.