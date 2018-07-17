Popular entertainers to perform as part of Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

The Harford County Public Library’s will feature entertainers as part of its Summer Reading Challenge. Here are the details provided:

Extreme Balloon Man, Mr. Jon and Mike Rose Show How Libraries Rock! During the Summer Reading Challenge

Belcamp, Md., July 17, 2018 — Several popular performers will offer programs for all ages in August as part of Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Experience the magic of Extreme Balloon Man, Steve Gambrill, as he tells stories while creating balloon sculptures. The program, for all ages, takes place August 6 at the Fallston Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and at the Darlington Library/Wilson Center from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; August 8 at the Joppa Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; August 9 at the Jarrettsville Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; and August 10 at the Bel Air Library from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Advanced registration is required for the program at the Fallston Library and may be made within two weeks of the program by visiting hcplonline.org or calling 410-638-3003.

Parents’ Choice Award Winner Mr. Jon & Friends provides music for children and their families. This energetic program is all about fun, movement and laughter. Mr. Jon will be joined by George the Monkey, his puppet friend, for a silly, dancy time. The program takes place August 16 at the Norrisville Library from 11 a.m. to noon, Bel Air Library from 2 to 3 p.m. and the Whiteford Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; August 17 at the Jarrettsville Library from 11 a.m. to noon and Aberdeen Library from 2 to 3 p.m.; and August 18 at the Joppa Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Advanced registration is required for the program at the Norrisville Library and may be made within two weeks of the program by visiting hcplonline.org or calling 410-692-7850.

During a program for all ages, magician Mike Rose presents impossible magic tricks, weird mind-reading stunts and off-the-wall comedy. The Mike Rose Magic Show takes place August 20 at the Norrisville Library from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; August 21 at the Abingdon Library from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Jarrettsville Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Joppa Library from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; August 22 at the Aberdeen Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Whiteford Library from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; August 23 at the Fallston Library from 10:15 to 11 a.m., Bel Air Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Darlington Library/Wilson Center from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; and August 24 at the Havre de Grace Library from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Advanced registration is required for the programs at the Norrisville Library (410-692-7850), Abingdon Library (410-638-3990) and Fallston Library (410-638-3003) and may be made within two weeks of the program by visiting hcplonline.org or calling the branch.

“Extreme Balloon Man, Mr. Jon and Mike Rose provide some of our most popular Summer Reading Challenge programs every year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “You can’t go wrong with balloon art, music, magic and reading!”

The Summer Reading Challenge, with the theme of Libraries Rock!, runs through August 25 and is for children of all ages to encourage continued learning that inspires a lifetime love of reading.

More information about the activities highlighted or other Summer Reading Challenge programming may be found at hcplonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s locations.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.