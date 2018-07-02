The Daniel Bennett Group to perform free outdoor jazz concert at Abingdon library Aug. 8

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett brings his jazz group to the Abingdon library Aug. 8 to perform a free outdoor concert that is part of the Choose Civility Harford County campaign. Here are the details provided:

Direct from New York: The Daniel Bennett Group

Named ‘Best New Jazz Group’ in New York, The Daniel Bennett Group performs free concert August 8 as part of Choose Civility Harford County

Abingdon, Md., July 2, 2018 — The Daniel Bennett Group, voted “Best New Jazz Group” in the New York City Hot House Jazz Awards, will perform a free outdoor concert at the Abingdon Library August 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of Choose Civility Harford County.

The concert will take place outside the Abingdon Library. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket for seating. In case of rain, the concert will be held inside the library.

“Civility and music go hand-in-hand. Music is such a wonderful unifier,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Through Choose Civility Harford County, we are pleased to offer a great jazz concert free of charge to the community. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, meet new friends and be prepared to enjoy cool music on a hot summer night.”

The Daniel Bennett Group plays modern jazz, fused with elements of surf rock and avant-pop. A saxophonist based in New York, Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. He travels worldwide performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet and oboe. Joining Bennett are Matthew Feick on the drums and Nat Janoff, guitar. The Daniel Bennett Group performs every month at Tomi Jazz in Midtown Manhattan.

The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in a variety of news outlets including The Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio and The Village Voice.

In addition to leading his own band, Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York. Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of “Frankenstein” and “Brave Smiles” at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. He also played woodwinds in “Blank! The Musical,” the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The show was produced by Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade and Improv Boston.

Bennett studied saxophone at the New England Conservatory in Boston. During his time in Boston, he performed regularly with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. Bennett also toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Boston jazz ensemble Musaner.

The August 8 concert is part of Choose Civility Harford County, a grassroots, countywide campaign designed to uplift the community by promoting respect, restraint and responsibility. Choose Civility Harford County was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information about Choose Civility Harford County, visit hcplonline.org/choosecivility.

