Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 13-15)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Movie Nights showing of “Despicable Me 3” in Shamrock Park Friday, the Harford Streams Summer Adventure “poker run” at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center Saturday and a performance by musician and story teller David Roth at The Liriodendron Mansion Sunday.

Friday, July 13

Sunsets on the Boulevard free concert series features Remains of the Radio, July 13

Remains of the Radio kicks off the Sunsets on the Boulevard free concert series at the Abingdon shopping center July 13. Anna Dziki will open at 6 p.m. and Remains of the Radio are scheduled to play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concert will be held between JCPenny and Wegmans. Bring chairs and blankets. No alcohol, glass bottles or pets are permitted. Get more details here: http://www.boulevardatboxhill.com/remains-of-radio-will-be-playing-at-sunsets-on-july-13/

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights features “Despicable Me 3”, July 13

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Movie Nights continue July 13 with a free showing of “Despicable Me 3” in Shamrock Park at 39 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. The evening’s entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Free face painting will be provided by Face Paint By Micki. Summer Movie Nights will include Bel Air’s only food truck rally. Try some local fare from any of the food trucks that will be parked along Lee Street from 5-8 pm. Parking is available at the Bel Air Garage. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air after 5pm. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 13

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, July 13

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, July 14

Harford Streams Summer Adventure “poker run” July 14

Harford County will host a “poker run” on Saturday, July 14 as part of its award-winning Harford Streams Summer Adventure program to raise awareness and support for protecting local waterways. Citizens of all ages are invited to join in the fun by taking selfies and collecting playing cards from an attendant at designated stream locations to earn a free T-shirt and be eligible for other exciting prizes. Harford County’s poker run is presented free of charge and in partnership with the nonprofit Visit Harford, the county’s destination tourism marketing organization. Poker run participants should register between 9 – 10 a.m. at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon, and return by 12:30 p.m. to collect their T-shirt. Those who collect the top poker hands will win extra prizes, including a YETI Roadie 20 Cooler and Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest hammock. Everyone will enjoy snacks, surprise gift drawings and exhibits including “animal talk” with a live owl. Other planned exhibitors include Myrtle the Recycling Turtle, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Watershed Stewards Academy, Harford Land Trust, and Visit Harford. For more information, including a full list of poker run exhibitors and stream locations, contact Laura Coste’ at lmcoste@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3217 ext. 2448. Visit the poker run Facebook event at http://bit.ly/SummerAdventurePokerRun2018.

Bel Air Farmers Market, July 14

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 14

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, July 15

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction, July 15

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction, July 15. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Charm City Junction: “This talented acoustic quartet will get you grooving with their old-time rhythms, foot-stomping Irish melodies, and hard-driving Bluegrass. www.charmcityjunction.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Tudor Hall tours, July 15

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall on Sunday, July 15, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Guided tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Each tour lasts about 45 minutes. Tudor Hall is located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Opening art reception for “Illuminations” at The Liriodendron Mansion, July 15

The Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is hosting an opening art reception 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 for its latest exhibit “Illuminations” by Daryoosh Mosleh. The exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Admission is free and the museum is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/171687550169640/.

David Roth to perform at The Liriodendron Mansion, July 15

David Roth to perform at The Liriodendron Mansion 5 p.m. July 15. David strikes many chords, hearts, and minds with his unique songs, offbeat observations, moving stories, sense of the hilarious, and powerful singing and subject matter. David’s songs have found their way to Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, several Chicken Soup for the Soul books, the Kennedy Center, NASA’s Space Shuttle “Atlantis”, Peter, Paul, & Mary and Kingston Trio CDs (and 14 of his own), 5 Positive Music Awards, the “Rise Up Singing” and “Rise Again” songbooks, and countless venues in this and other countries for three decades. Join us for an unforgettable evening of song and story. This is a show you do not want to miss! Tickets are $25. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/205516760090818/?active_tab=about or contact the Liriodendron for more information: info@liriodendron.com or 410-879-4424.

