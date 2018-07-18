Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 20-22)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a performance by blues singer Frank Bey at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday, the “Groovin” in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens featuring Tumblehome on Sunday and the Harford County Farm Fair, which starts Monday and continues through July 28.

Friday, July 20

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 20

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, July 20

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, July 21

Bel Air Farmers Market, July 21

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 21

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Blues singer Frank Bey to perform at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, July 21

Blues singer Frank Bey is to perform 8 p.m. July 21 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, 121 N. Union Ave. Three-time nominated Blues Foundation Best-Male Soul and Blues singer Frank Bey shows why this “Southern Gentleman of the Blues” is expected to garner much adulation and many awards for his new Blues CD, Back In Business. Frank with his eight-piece band will perform new songs from Back In Business as well as chestnuts that he loves and has shared with his audiences during the past 50 years. Called “an American Treasure” by some first-time listeners, Frank’s singing and music will entertain you, inspire you, and send you home feeling better about the world. Tonight’s performance includes a sneak peek at the upcoming film “When You Ask Me How I Feel”. Tickets are $25, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/blues-singer-frank-bey/

Sunday, July 22

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 22

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 22. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Tumblehome: “Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns, harmony and all! www.Tumblehomeband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Coming next . . .

Harford County Farm Fair, July 23-28