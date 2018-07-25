Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 27-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay fishing tournament Thursday through Sunday, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free outdoor movie in Shamrock Park featuring “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Friday and a performance by the tribute band Re-live the Beatles at the “Groovin in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens on Sunday.

2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite, July 26-29

The 2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay fishing tournament starts July 26 and continues through July 29 at Flying Point Park in Edgewood. For details, visit https://www.bassmaster.com/tournaments/2018-bassmaster-elite-chesapeake-bay

Friday, July 27

Harford County Farm Fair continues through 28

The 31st annual Harford Farm Fair is July 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th, 2018! Monday through Thursday 3PM-10PM, Friday and Saturday: 10AM-10PM. Admission is $6 on Monday through Thursday and $8 on Friday and Saturday. Children ages 6-12 are $2 each day. The Farm Fair is at 608 North Tollgate Road. For details, visit http://www.farmfair.org Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free outdoor movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, July 27 The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free outdoor movie in Shamrock Park features “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” July 27. Pre-movie entertainment by TaeKwonDo Masters starts at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Shamrock Park is at 39 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/182884405574989/. For the full summer movie schedule, visit http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 27

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, July 27

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, July 28

Bel Air Farmers Market, July 28

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 28

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, July 29

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Re-live the Beatles: “Join John, Paul, George and Ringo as they re-create the outstanding career and influential

music of the Beatles! www.jenchjr.wix.com/re-live-the-beatles” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, July 29

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth on July 29. Tour starts at 1 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Lincoln’s Final Hours, July 29

Come to Tudor Hall on July 29 for a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan. She’s the author of “Lincoln’s Final Hours: Conspiracy, Terror, and The Assassination of America’s Greatest President”. Talk starts at 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Aug. 1