Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 27-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay fishing tournament Thursday through Sunday, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free outdoor movie in Shamrock Park featuring “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Friday and a performance by the tribute band Re-live the Beatles at the “Groovin in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens on Sunday.
2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite, July 26-29
The 2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay fishing tournament starts July 26 and continues through July 29 at Flying Point Park in Edgewood. For details, visit https://www.bassmaster.com/tournaments/2018-bassmaster-elite-chesapeake-bay
Friday, July 27
Harford County Farm Fair continues through 28
The 31st annual Harford Farm Fair is July 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th, 2018! Monday through Thursday 3PM-10PM, Friday and Saturday: 10AM-10PM. Admission is $6 on Monday through Thursday and $8 on Friday and Saturday. Children ages 6-12 are $2 each day. The Farm Fair is at 608 North Tollgate Road. For details, visit http://www.farmfair.org
Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free outdoor movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, July 27
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free outdoor movie in Shamrock Park features “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” July 27. Pre-movie entertainment by TaeKwonDo Masters starts at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Shamrock Park is at 39 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/182884405574989/. For the full summer movie schedule, visit http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 27
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, July 27
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, July 28
Bel Air Farmers Market, July 28
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 28
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, July 29
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Re-live the Beatles: “Join John, Paul, George and Ringo as they re-create the outstanding career and influential
music of the Beatles! www.jenchjr.wix.com/re-live-the-beatles” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, July 29
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth on July 29. Tour starts at 1 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Lincoln’s Final Hours, July 29
Come to Tudor Hall on July 29 for a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan. She’s the author of “Lincoln’s Final Hours: Conspiracy, Terror, and The Assassination of America’s Greatest President”. Talk starts at 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Aug. 1
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 3
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. August 3. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Thunderball: “Ladew will close out the 2018 concert season with a bang of musical thunder!
We welcome premier dance, rock and country group to perform your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s and today. Thunderball brings pure excitement to every show! www.thunderballband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Free outdoor jazz concert at Abingdon library, Aug. 8
The Daniel Bennett Group, voted “Best New Jazz Group” in the New York City Hot House Jazz Awards, will perform a free outdoor concert at the Abingdon Library August 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of Choose Civility Harford County. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y77zzut6
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Susquehanna River Running Festival, Sept. 15
The inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival is September 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville. Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Rely and a 5K race. The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.1 miles and the second 7 miles. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace. The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics. To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Scotty McCreery to perform at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 6
Country music’s award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is hitting the APGFCU Arena stage at Harford Community College in partnership with WXCY FM Country Radio. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale on Friday, July 20. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 PM; doors open at 6 PM. Tickets will be available at www.apgfcuArena.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
Ongoing . . .
“Illuminations” exhibit at The Liriodendron Mansion continues through Aug. 12
The Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is hosting its latest exhibit “Illuminations” by Daryoosh Mosleh. The exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Admission is free and the museum is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/171687550169640/.
“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13
A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
