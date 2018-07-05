Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 6-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, a concert featuring folk musicians Janie Meneely and Rob van Sante at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum on Saturday and The Belle Aire Market returns to downtown Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, July 6

First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, July 6

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays event is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 6 at 121 S. Main St. Harford County’s best block party, brought to you by M&T Bank and LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Direct Mortgage Loans LLC, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year, First Fridays will take place at a new location, the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Chasing Friday brought to you by Anchor Mechanical LLC,Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Face Paint By Micki, Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD, All tips collected will benefit MA & PA Heritage Trail, Inc. Thank you to our Face Painting sponsors, Dr. David B. Mergerian, Thompson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Harford County MD, British Swim School – Northern Baltimore, and ZIPS Dry Cleaners! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled.Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, July 6

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 6. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 6

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, July 6

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, July 7

Janie Meneely and Rob van Sante perform at Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, July 7

Chesapeake songster Janie Meneely and guitar-playing phenomenon Rob van Sante join forces for a concert at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum on July 7. The program will showcase their largely homespun folk music from the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. The concert is presented to a seated audience inside the museum’s air-conditioned building. Wine and beer are available for sale. Admission is $15 per person. There is ample parking and the building is handicap accessible. For more information, call us at (410) 939-4800. The museum is at 100 Lafayette St, Havre De Grace. For details, visit http://www.hdgmaritimemuseum.org/calendar-of-events.html

Bel Air Farmers Market, July 7

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 7

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, July 8

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About The Klassix: “Sing and dance along to your favorite top 40 tunes with one of Harford County’s most popularbands creating an atmosphere of excellence in entertainment! www.facebook.com/TheKlassixBand/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Belle Aire Market returns to downtown Bel Air, July 8

The Belle Aire Market returns to Downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8. The market at 121 S. Main St. is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. Music for The Belle Aire Market is brought to you by Music Land Store! We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Streets to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! Thank you to our sponsors, M&T Bank, Cat Sense Feline Hospital and Boarding, Inc, and Harford Artists Association! More information, including vendor applications, can be found here http://belairmaryland.org/belle-aire-market/.

