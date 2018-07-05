Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 6-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, a concert featuring folk musicians Janie Meneely and Rob van Sante at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum on Saturday and The Belle Aire Market returns to downtown Bel Air on Sunday.
Friday, July 6
First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, July 6
Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays event is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 6 at 121 S. Main St. Harford County’s best block party, brought to you by M&T Bank and LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Direct Mortgage Loans LLC, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year, First Fridays will take place at a new location, the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Chasing Friday brought to you by Anchor Mechanical LLC,Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Face Paint By Micki, Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD, All tips collected will benefit MA & PA Heritage Trail, Inc. Thank you to our Face Painting sponsors, Dr. David B. Mergerian, Thompson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Harford County MD, British Swim School – Northern Baltimore, and ZIPS Dry Cleaners! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled.Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, July 6
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 6. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 6
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, July 6
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, July 7
Janie Meneely and Rob van Sante perform at Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, July 7
Chesapeake songster Janie Meneely and guitar-playing phenomenon Rob van Sante join forces for a concert at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum on July 7. The program will showcase their largely homespun folk music from the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. The concert is presented to a seated audience inside the museum’s air-conditioned building. Wine and beer are available for sale. Admission is $15 per person. There is ample parking and the building is handicap accessible. For more information, call us at (410) 939-4800. The museum is at 100 Lafayette St, Havre De Grace. For details, visit http://www.hdgmaritimemuseum.org/calendar-of-events.html
Bel Air Farmers Market, July 7
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, July 7
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, July 8
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features The Klassix, July 8. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About The Klassix: “Sing and dance along to your favorite top 40 tunes with one of Harford County’s most popularbands creating an atmosphere of excellence in entertainment! www.facebook.com/TheKlassixBand/” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Belle Aire Market returns to downtown Bel Air, July 8
The Belle Aire Market returns to Downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8. The market at 121 S. Main St. is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. Music for The Belle Aire Market is brought to you by Music Land Store! We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Streets to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! Thank you to our sponsors, M&T Bank, Cat Sense Feline Hospital and Boarding, Inc, and Harford Artists Association! More information, including vendor applications, can be found here http://belairmaryland.org/belle-aire-market/.
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, July 11
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Harford Streams Summer Adventure “poker run” July 14
Harford County will host a “poker run” on Saturday, July 14 as part of its award-winning Harford Streams Summer Adventure program to raise awareness and support for protecting local waterways. Citizens of all ages are invited to join in the fun by taking selfies and collecting playing cards from an attendant at designated stream locations to earn a free T-shirt and be eligible for other exciting prizes. Harford County’s poker run is presented free of charge and in partnership with the nonprofit Visit Harford, the county’s destination tourism marketing organization. Poker run participants should register between 9 – 10 a.m. at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon, and return by 12:30 p.m. to collect their T-shirt. Those who collect the top poker hands will win extra prizes, including a YETI Roadie 20 Cooler and Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest hammock. Everyone will enjoy snacks, surprise gift drawings and exhibits including “animal talk” with a live owl. Other planned exhibitors include Myrtle the Recycling Turtle, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Watershed Stewards Academy, Harford Land Trust, and Visit Harford. For more information, including a full list of poker run exhibitors and stream locations, contact Laura Coste’ at lmcoste@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3217 ext. 2448. Visit the poker run Facebook event at http://bit.ly/SummerAdventurePokerRun2018.
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction, July 15
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Charm City Junction, July 15. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Charm City Junction: “This talented acoustic quartet will get you grooving with their old-time rhythms, foot-stomping Irish melodies, and hard-driving Bluegrass. www.charmcityjunction.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 22
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, July 22. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Tumblehome: “Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns, harmony and all! www.Tumblehomeband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Re-live the Beatles, July 29. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Re-live the Beatles: “Join John, Paul, George and Ringo as they re-create the outstanding career and influential
music of the Beatles! www.jenchjr.wix.com/re-live-the-beatles” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 3
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. August 3. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Thunderball: “Ladew will close out the 2018 concert season with a bang of musical thunder!
We welcome premier dance, rock and country group to perform your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s and today. Thunderball brings pure excitement to every show! www.thunderballband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series
Free outdoor jazz concert at Abingdon library, Aug. 8
The Daniel Bennett Group, voted “Best New Jazz Group” in the New York City Hot House Jazz Awards, will perform a free outdoor concert at the Abingdon Library August 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of Choose Civility Harford County. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y77zzut6
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Ongoing . . .
“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13
A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
