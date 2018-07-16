University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health named title sponsor of Susquehanna River Running Festival’s half marathon

The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s Susquehanna River Running Festival, to be held Sept. 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville, recently named University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health its title sponsor. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., July 9, 2018 – The Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund, Inc. (ACSF) today announced a partnership with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) to be the Title Sponsor of the Half Marathon at the inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival September 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville.

In addition, UM UCH and ATI Physical Therapy, also a sponsor the Half Marathon, will be the official medical providers for the Half Marathon. As the official medical providers for the Susquehanna River Running Festival, UM UCH and ATI Physical Therapy will be providing the on-site medical team to ensure all race participants have a healthy and safe race.

“We are grateful to have UM UCH as our partner for this inaugural event. ACSF was founded on the values reflected in the life of Al Cesky, values such as community involvement along with academic and athletic excellence. Our complimentary missions work together to serve the residents of Northeastern Maryland,” said D. Sean McCone, event organizer and ACSF treasurer.

Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH, said, “Being an active part of our community is a priority for us at University Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. As the Title Sponsor of the Susquehanna River Running Festival’s Half Marathon, we are pleased to be active participants in an event that supports our community–our friends and neighbors–and raises funds for scholarships for high school students.”

Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Rely and a 5K race.

The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.1 miles and the second 7 miles. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace.

The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics.

To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.