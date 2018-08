The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties is hosting the “Big Buck True Trail Race” at Deer Creek Preserve in Whitehall Sept. 8. Cost is $40 through Aug. 31 and $45 on the day of the race. To register, visit https://register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/Big-Buck-True-Trail-5-Mile-Race

Here are the details provided: