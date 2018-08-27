Community Foundation of Harford County awards 12 college scholarships to area students

The Community Foundation of Harford County recently awarded 12 scholarships to area students. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., August 23, 2018 — Community Foundation of Harford County awarded 12 scholarships, valued at $21,000, for the coming academic year. More than 106 Harford County residents applied for the scholarships, which are presented through the generosity of the foundation’s charitable funds.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community that values making a difference through powerful acts of philanthropy,” said Jayne Klein, president of the Community Foundation of Harford County. “Scholarships awarded by our charitable funds do just that. Donors celebrate the value of education through scholarships and enrich many lives, and the community, with their generosity.”

North Harford High School graduate Laura Eller received the $5,000 William A. Humbert Memorial Scholarship and will use her scholarship as she continues her studies at Minnesota State College Southeast. The William A. Humbert Scholarship is awarded to a graduate of a Harford County high school who is currently a college junior or senior majoring in music or music education or is in a graduate program. The scholarship is named in memory of William “Bill” Humbert, a charter member of the Bel Air Community Band and a founder of the Bel Air Summer Concert Series.

North Harford High School graduate Ada Heinze was awarded the $2,500 Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship to continue her studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology. The scholarship is presented to encourage and assist college undergraduates in the completion of an education in engineering.

Harford Technical High School graduate Anika Zamurd received the $2,500 Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to encourage and assist female college undergraduates in completion of an education in science, engineering and math. She completed her studies at Harford Community College and will use the scholarship to continue her studies at the University of Maryland College Park in the fall.

North Harford High School graduate Alayna Dorbert was awarded the $2,000 Edward V. Goetz Environmental Science Scholarship for her studies at the University of Delaware. The scholarship is presented to a student committed to attending an accredited environmental science program.

Aberdeen High School graduate Sierra Smith received two scholarships for her studies at Kenyon College. She was awarded the Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering, and Math Scholarship, valued at $1,500, that is offered to encourage and assist female high school seniors in the top 25 percent their class to pursue an education in science, engineering and math. In addition, she received the $500 Charles John Eshinsky Memorial Scholarship. The Eshinsky Scholarship is presented to a student who pursues a post-secondary degree in science, technology, engineering and/or math (STEM).

Fallston High School graduate Kaitlyn Delaney received the $1,500 Academic Legacy Elementary Educator Scholarship for her studies at Neumann University. The scholarship is awarded to encourage and assist high school seniors and undergraduate college students to pursue careers in elementary education.

Harford Technical High School graduate Kaylee Fillers was awarded the $1,500 Academic Legacy Secondary Educator Scholarship for her studies at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. The scholarship is presented to encourage and assist high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores and juniors to pursue careers in secondary education.

Patterson Mill High School graduate Riva Malick received the $1,500 Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship for her studies at University of Maryland Baltimore County. The scholarship encourages and assists a high school senior in pursuit of an education in engineering.

Havre de Grace High School graduate Allison Frick received the $1,000 Collin J. Haller Scholarship for her studies at Salisbury University. The scholarship is awarded to a student who pursues a health-related bachelor’s degree to include, but not limited to, nursing, pre-medical, psychology, sports medicine or pharmaceuticals.

Aberdeen High School graduate Danielle Santiago was awarded the $1,000 Robert W. Ellenby Travel & Tourism Scholarship to pursue her studies at York College of Pennsylvania. The scholarship is presented to foster and promote career interest in the travel industry and to support students who wish to pursue a travel-related profession.

Harford Technical High School graduate Katilyn Chaffin received the $500 Richard O. Cook VMD Scholarship for her studies at Delaware Valley University. The scholarship is presented to a senior in the Harford Tech Agribusiness/Animal Science Program who demonstrates great personal character, passion for animals and a dedication to pursue a career in animal studies.

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County is Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. It has been accredited by the Community Foundations National Standards Board, the nation’s highest honor for philanthropic excellence. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and nearly 1,000 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. For more information, visit cfharfordcounty.org.