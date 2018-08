The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County presents its “Harvest of Quilts” show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chenowith Activity Center at 1707 Fallston Road in Fallston. Parking is free. Tickets are $10 for a two-day admission. Children ages 6 yo 11 are $4. For details, visit The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County http://fgqg.com/