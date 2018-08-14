Harford County Public Schools announces bus routes for 2018-19 school year

A depot bus stop system for school bus transportation is in place for all students attending HCPS magnet programs. Students attending the Science and Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School, the Global Studies Program/International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Edgewood High School and the Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program at North Harford High School will be contacted by postcard with their bus information.

Harford Technical High School will utilize the consolidated bus stop system and will also be notified of their approximate pick-up time and location by postcard.

Students attending the Alternative Education Program will be notified of their transportation information via phone.

John Archer School and elementary PreK (for mid-day service) students will be contacted directly via phone regarding their school transportation information, as will all other students riding a special needs bus, both in-county and out-of-county.

Students should plan to be at the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled pick-up time. Students attending the Alternative Education Program and those attending magnet programs (Science and Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School, Global Studies Program/International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Edgewood High School, Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program at North Harford High School) should plan to be at their bus depot at least ten minutes before the scheduled pick-up time. The student’s designated depot stop is their home high school in their attendance area or an alternate authorized high school depot stop. Students who plan to use bus transportation are encouraged to ride the bus beginning the first day of school to facilitate the establishment of the time schedule and the busload.

The p.m. return time to home for each bus may be later at the beginning of the school year to accommodate students adjusting to new school settings. Once the schedule has been established, there will be a normal drop-off time for each student.

Parents/guardians may review and/or reference transportation rules and policies in the 2018-19 Parent-Student Handbook Calendar that is distributed to each household during the first week of school. An electronic version of this document is available online now by visiting www.hcps.org and clicking the ‘Calendars, Closings & Delays’ icon on the left side of the homepage, or clicking here http://www.hcps.org/aboutus/docs/calendars/Handbook_Calendar_WEB.pdf.

Questions or concerns related to specific bus stops or route schedules should be directed to the HCPS Transportation Department at 410-638-4092.

Additional back-to-school information – including individual school supply lists, dates for early dismissals, and more – is available on www.hcps.org by clicking the “Back to School 2018-19” icon on the left side of the homepage.