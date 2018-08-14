HCPS College & Career Fair comes to Harford Community College APGFCU Arena Oct. 10

Harford County Public Schools hosts its annual College & Career Fair Oct. 10 at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. Here are the details provided:

Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena.

The Fair modernizes college admissions, making the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents, counselors and colleges together at one location. More than 2,500 students and parents attended the fair last year!

Visit with Representatives from more than 130 colleges, universities, trade schools and the Armed Forces.

Speak with local business about careers in technical, business and STEM occupations.

Student-athletes won’t want to miss the NCAA/NJCAA Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar.

Don’t know how to pay for college? Attend the Financial Aid Seminar for more information!

Chat with students and alumni from various colleges.

Get answers to questions in real time.

School counselors will be on hand to answer all of your college and career questions.

This event is free and open to the public.

Seminar schedule: 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Financial Aid Seminar 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar



For more information contact LauraWade@hcps.org