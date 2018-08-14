HCPS College & Career Fair comes to Harford Community College APGFCU Arena Oct. 10

Harford County Public Schools hosts its annual College & Career Fair Oct. 10 at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. Here are the details provided:
Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena.
The Fair modernizes college admissions, making the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents, counselors and colleges together at one location. More than 2,500 students and parents attended the fair last year!
- Visit with Representatives from more than 130 colleges, universities, trade schools and the Armed Forces.
- Speak with local business about careers in technical, business and STEM occupations.
- Student-athletes won’t want to miss the NCAA/NJCAA Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar.
- Don’t know how to pay for college? Attend the Financial Aid Seminar for more information!
- Chat with students and alumni from various colleges.
- Get answers to questions in real time.
- School counselors will be on hand to answer all of your college and career questions.
- This event is free and open to the public.
- Seminar schedule:
- 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Financial Aid Seminar
- 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar
For more information contact LauraWade@hcps.org