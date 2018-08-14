HCPS College & Career Fair comes to Harford Community College APGFCU Arena Oct. 10

Harford County Public Schools hosts its annual College & Career Fair Oct. 10 at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. Here are the details provided:

Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena.

The Fair modernizes college admissions, making the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents, counselors and colleges together at one location. More than 2,500 students and parents attended the fair last year!

  • Visit with Representatives from more than 130 colleges, universities, trade schools and the Armed Forces.
  • Speak with local business about careers in technical, business and STEM occupations.
  • Student-athletes won’t want to miss the NCAA/NJCAA Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar.
  • Don’t know how to pay for college? Attend the Financial Aid Seminar for more information!
  • Chat with students and alumni from various colleges.
  • Get answers to questions in real time.
  • School counselors will be on hand to answer all of your college and career questions.
  • This event is free and open to the public.
  • Seminar schedule:
    • 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Financial Aid Seminar
    • 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar

For more information contact LauraWade@hcps.org

