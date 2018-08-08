Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 10-12)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the MD State BBQ Bash in downtown Bel Air Friday and Saturday, The Liriodendron Mansion’s exhibit “Illuminations” by Daryoosh Mosleh ends on Sunday and the “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens final band of the season, Tumblehome also performs on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 10

MD State BBQ Bash, Aug. 10 & 11

The MD State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission is free and no pets are allowed. More than 50 barbecue competition teams from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond compete for $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO. For the schedule of live music, visit https://belairmaryland.org/md-bbq-bash/music/. For complete details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/md-bbq-bash/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 10

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 10

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Bel Air Farmers Market, Aug. 11

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 11

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Peach Festival, Aug. 11

The Webster Congregational Christian Church of the United Church of Christ Annual Peach Festival is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the church at 4100 Webster Road in Havre de Grace. An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Hot dogs, sloppy joes, peach pie and peach sundaes will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-order crumb or crust peach pies for $12. They cost $14 on the day of the festival. Call 410-939-9637 or 410-937-9054 or email dlyttle@comcast.net.

Sunday, Aug. 12

“Illuminations” exhibit at The Liriodendron Mansion continues through Aug. 12

The Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is hosting its latest exhibit “Illuminations” by Daryoosh Mosleh. The exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Admission is free and the museum is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/171687550169640/.

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, Aug. 12

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome, Aug. 12. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Tumblehome: “Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns, harmony and all! www.Tumblehomeband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Aug. 12

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

The Booth’s Melancholic Legacy, Aug.12

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk about The Booths’ melancholic legacy presented by Booth family and Lincoln Assassination historians Jim Garrett and John Howard. Talk starts at 2 pm Aug. 12 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Aug. 15