Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 17-19)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 55th annual Havre de Grace Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, a kayak trip hosted by The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and a performance by the Alash Ensemble, masters of Tuvan throat singing, at the The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air, Aug. 16

The Downtown Bel Air Alliance hosts Girls Night Out! from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at shops in downtown Bel Air. Kick off the night with a glass of wine before you head out to shop at Harford Artists Gallery located in Armory Marketplace. Take advantage of #ShopMDTaxFree. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/girls-night-out/

Friday, Aug. 17

Summer Movie Night features “Coco”, Aug. 17

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Night features “Coco” Aug. 17 at Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave. Entertainment by Bel Air Dance Academy starts at 7:15 p.m. and the free movie starts at dusk. Here are the details provided: Six times a year, our community comes together to watch movies under the stars in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by Patient First and M&T Bank, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights are a great time and place to bring the whole family for a fun and free movie night at Shamrock Park with pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Our movies are not only free and family friendly (rated pg) but also come with popcorn. Free face painting will be provided by Face Paint By Micki. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 17

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 17

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Aug. 18

55th annual Havre de Grace Art Show, Aug. 18 & 19

The 55th annual Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Millard Tydings Memorial Park 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. The juried show, presented by the Soroptomist International of Havre de Grace, features artists and craftsmen from across the country. For details, visit http://www.hdgartshow.org.

Hart Miller Island Adventure, Aug. 18

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Hart Miller Island Adventure 9:30am thru 2:30pm Aug. 18. Cost is $16 per person. Experienced kayakers are invited to join our naturalist and paddle roughly 1.5 miles from Rocky Point to north of Drum Point on Hart-Miller Island. Bring a lunch to enjoy on the sandy beach. Finish with a hike on the island trails to view bird life before heading back to the mainland. *Meet at Rocky Point Beach Park – additional admission fee required. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2052/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Aug. 18

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 18

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Aug. 19

Alash Ensemble performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, Aug. 19

The Alash Ensemble, masters of Tuvan throat singing where they hit multiple pitches simultaneously, perform at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace at 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Tickets are $23. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/alash-ensemble-tuvan-throat-singing/. The Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Aug. 22