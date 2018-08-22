Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 24-26)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Night featuring “Cars 3” in Shamrock Park Friday, The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation’s Arts, Wine and Jazz festival on Saturday and a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan at Bel Air’s Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 24

Summer Movie Night featuring “Cars 3” Aug. 24

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance Summer Movie Night features “Cars 3” Aug. 24. The free movie starts at dusk in Bel Air’s Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave. Pre-movie entertainment by Twirltastics starts at 7:15 p.m. Parking is free in downtown Bel Air after 5 p.m. and parking in the Bel Air Garage on Pennysylvania Ave. is encouraged. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1298717360228637/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 24

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 24

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Arts, Wine and Jazz festival, Aug. 25

The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation hosts its second annual Arts, Wine and Jazz festival 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Havre de Grace Lock House Museum, 817 Conesto St. in Havre de Grace. The 21 and older event features area breweries, wineries and distilleries and live music by the Chandra & Ryze Band and the PHAZE II Jazz Band. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-arts-wine-jazz-fest-fundraiser-tickets-46917040130?aff=efbeventtix. For more details, visit https://www.arts-wine-jazzfest.org/

Bel Air Farmers Market, Aug. 25

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 25

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Aug. 26

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Aug. 26

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Aug. 26 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Lincoln’s Final Hours, Aug. 26

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan. She’s the author of Lincoln’s Final Hours: Conspiracy, Terror, and The Assassination of America’s Greatest President.Talk starts at 2:00 pm Aug. 26 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Aug. 29