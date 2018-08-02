Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 3-5)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in Bel Air and Havre de Grace, Harford Dance Theatre performances of Kinetic Canvas: Vincent Van Gogh Friday and Saturday and the “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens featuring Thunderball on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 3

First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, Aug. 3

First Friday’s in downtown Bel Air is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at 121 S. Main St. Harford County’s best block party, brought to you by M&T Bank and LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Direct Mortgage Loans LLC, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year, First Fridays will take place at a new location, the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Tumblehome brought to you by Thompson Toyota, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Face Paint By Micki, Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit Kids for Hope. Thank you to our Face Painting sponsors, Thompson Toyota, Dr. David B. Mergerian, ZIPS Dry Cleaners, and British Swim School – Northern Baltimore! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Aug. 3

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. August 3. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

Harford Dance Theatre in Kinetic Canvas: Vincent Van Gogh, Aug. 3 & 4

Harford Dance Theatre performs Kinetic Canvas: Vincent Van Gogh at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. The Kinetic Canvas series returns with an original dance theater production inspired by Post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. This innovative performance takes the audience on a journey through the eyes of Van Gogh, with a heightened view of the natural world, exploring radiating light and powerful expressionism. An hour before each performance, audience members are invited to an informative discussion on Van Gogh and Post-Impressionism presented by Jeff Ball, Associate Professor of Visual, Performing and Applied Arts at HCC. Tickets: LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 3

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 3

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Bel Air Farmers Market, Aug. 4

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Aug. 4

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Aug. 5

Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Thunderball, Aug. 5. The eight concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew444241028973877473442. About Thunderball: “Ladew will close out the 2018 concert season with a bang of musical thunder!

We welcome premier dance, rock and country group to perform your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s and today. Thunderball brings pure excitement to every show! www.thunderballband.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concert-Series

Coming next . . .

