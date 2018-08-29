Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 30-Sept. 2)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the opening of the Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit on Thursday, a performance by the Kent Miller Quartet at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday and a wood and watercolor art show at The Liriodendron Museum on Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Pictures at an Exhibition opens Aug. 30

Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit starts Aug. 30 and continues through Oct. 28. The reception and awards will be held 1-4pm Sept 8. The gallery at 37 North Main St, Suite 104 is open 11am-6pm Thursday through Sunday. For details, visit https://www.artinharford.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition-juried-show-sale/

Friday, Aug. 31

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 31

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 31

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Kent Miller Quartet peforrms at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Sept. 1

The Kent Miller Quartet, a big band, straight-ahead jazz throwback, performs 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace. The quartet features D.C.-based acoustic bassist Kent Miller, tenor saxophonist Benny Russell, pianist Darius Scott, and percussionist Robert Shahid. Tickets are $25. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/kent-miller-quartet/

Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 1

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 1

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Scavenger Hunt Kayak, Sept. 1

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Scavenger Hunt Kayak 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Avid nature watchers, heads up! Search the estuary and look for plants and animals on your water tour. The first boat to find all the animals on the list wins a prize! This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $12/person. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Wood and watercolor art show at The Liriodendron Museum, Sept 2

The Liriodendron Museum is hosting a wood and watercolor art show featuring the work of woodturner Tom Jones and the watercolor portraits of Germaine Hughes. The exhibit continues through Sept. 9. Exhibit hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Admission is free. The Art Gallery at the Liriodendron is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events.htm.

