Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 30-Sept. 2)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the opening of the Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit on Thursday, a performance by the Kent Miller Quartet at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday and a wood and watercolor art show at The Liriodendron Museum on Sunday.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Pictures at an Exhibition opens Aug. 30
Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit starts Aug. 30 and continues through Oct. 28. The reception and awards will be held 1-4pm Sept 8. The gallery at 37 North Main St, Suite 104 is open 11am-6pm Thursday through Sunday. For details, visit https://www.artinharford.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition-juried-show-sale/
Friday, Aug. 31
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 31
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 31
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Kent Miller Quartet peforrms at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Sept. 1
The Kent Miller Quartet, a big band, straight-ahead jazz throwback, performs 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace. The quartet features D.C.-based acoustic bassist Kent Miller, tenor saxophonist Benny Russell, pianist Darius Scott, and percussionist Robert Shahid. Tickets are $25. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/kent-miller-quartet/
Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 1
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 1
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Scavenger Hunt Kayak, Sept. 1
The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Scavenger Hunt Kayak 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Avid nature watchers, heads up! Search the estuary and look for plants and animals on your water tour. The first boat to find all the animals on the list wins a prize! This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $12/person. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Wood and watercolor art show at The Liriodendron Museum, Sept 2
The Liriodendron Museum is hosting a wood and watercolor art show featuring the work of woodturner Tom Jones and the watercolor portraits of Germaine Hughes. The exhibit continues through Sept. 9. Exhibit hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Admission is free. The Art Gallery at the Liriodendron is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events.htm.
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Sept. 5
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
“Big Buck True Trail Race”, Sept. 8
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties is hosting the at Deer Creek Preserve in Whitehall Sept. 8. Cost is $40 through Aug. 31 and $45 on the day of the race. To register, visit https://register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/Big-Buck-True-Trail-5-Mile-Race
Susquehanna River Running Festival, Sept. 15
The inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival is September 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville. Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Rely and a 5K race. The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.1 miles and the second 7 miles. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace. The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics. To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Scotty McCreery to perform at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 6
Country music’s award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is hitting the APGFCU Arena stage at Harford Community College in partnership with WXCY FM Country Radio. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale on Friday, July 20. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 PM; doors open at 6 PM. Tickets will be available at www.apgfcuArena.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
“Harvest of Quilts”, Oct. 6 & 7
The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County presents its “Harvest of Quilts” show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chenowith Activity Center at 1707 Fallston Road in Fallston. Parking is free. Tickets are $10 for a two-day admission. Children ages 6 yo 11 are $4. For details, visit The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County http://fgqg.com/
HCPS College & Career Fair, Oct. 10
Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybq8cvro
Ongoing . . .
“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13
A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp