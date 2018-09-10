10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular comes to Harford Community College Oct. 27

The annual race run in memory of a Harford County native who was killed in 2008 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who was texting returns to Harford Community College Oct. 27. Here are the details provided:

10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular

Scares Away Distracted Driving

Nearly $200,000 has been raised in the first nine years for book scholarships

at this family friendly event

Bel Air, Md., September 24, 2018 — Looking for a fun, Halloween-themed event for the whole family to enjoy together? The 10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by the Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, takes place October 27 at Harford Community College and offers activities for children and adults alike.

On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m.

The race is named in memory of Heather L. Hurd, a Harford County native who was killed in 2008 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who was texting. Her parents established the race in 2009 to raise funds for Remembrance Book Scholarships for deserving Harford Community College students and to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

A Halloween-themed activities area, for children ages 10 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be open 8 to 10 a.m. It will feature a carousel bounce house, crafts, face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, pumpkin coloring and more.

Participants will also be able to meet costumed characters, including Batman, Chuck E. Cheese and others, and have their photos taken in various vignette locations. In addition, children will have the opportunity to walk to stations within the activities area to pick up Halloween treats.

Other activities at the Spooktacular include displays from various vendors and organizations including a distracted driving simulator. TapSnap, a selfie photo booth, also will be on site for participants to use to capture the fun of the day.

Each 5K participant will receive a T-shirt (if registered by October 12), a magnetic photo frame and refreshments after the race. Awards will be presented based on age groups and final times.

The registration fee for the 5K race is $25 per person in advance (by noon on Thursday, October 25) and $30 at packet pickup and on race day. The cost for those under the age 18 and accompanied by a registered adult is $15 per person. Children 10 and under who want to participate in the race are free of charge but must register. Children who want to participate in the Halloween activities (also free of charge), should pre-register. All registrations may be made by visiting www.harford.edu/heather.

Packet pickup for pre-registered participants will be held on October 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Susquehanna Center Lobby at Harford Community College.

Over the first nine years of the race, nearly $200,000 has been raised for Remembrance Book Scholarships. The goals this year are 600 runners and walkers, raising $30,000 for Remembrance Book Scholarships.

“Although our family would give everything not to have traveled this path over the past 10 years, the memories of those who have supported our cause, extended their love and remembered our wonderful daughter, Heather, will live forever in our hearts filled with never-ending gratitude,” said Russell Hurd, Heather’s father and co-founder of the race.

For those unable to walk or run but who would like to participate, donations may be made to sponsor a participant running in the race, or an outright donation may be made by visiting www.harford.edu/heather.

The Presenting Sponsor is Kent Schwab Allstate Agency. Silver Sponsors are AAA Mid-Atlantic, Cowan Systems, LLC, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Law Office of Jason Turchin and Wellbridge – Bel Air Athletic Club. The Photo Sponsor is Bel Air Honda and Heritage Mazda. The Mile Marker Sponsor is Classic Body & Fender. The Finish Line Sponsor is Len the Plumber. Bronze Sponsors include B. Michael & Sons, C&S Wholesale Grocers, EndDD.org/Casey Feldman Foundation, Harford County Government, Hart to Heart Transportation, In Loving Memory of Kari Ann Burnett, JC Penney, Perluke Consulting Associates, Streett Hopkins Real Estate and Tessier Enterprises, LLC. Additional sponsors may be found at www.harford.edu/heather.

Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For more information, visit www.harford.edu/heather or call 443-412-2449.