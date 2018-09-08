8th Annual Comic Con comes to Bel Air Library Oct. 20

Harford County Public Library is to host its 8th Annual Comic Con Oct. 20 at the Bel Air Library. Here are the details provided:

Get Your Geek on With 8th Comic Con October 20

Bel Air Library hosts free day of activities for children, teens and adults including virtual reality, augmented reality, photo ops, board games, crafts and more plus a costume contest

Bel Air, Md., September 25, 2018 — Harford County Public Library’s 8th Annual Comic Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held October 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. All Comic Con activities are free of charge.

All day events at Comic Con include virtual reality exploration, board games, paint and take figures, green screen photo opportunities, child-friendly crafts and augmented reality coloring sheets, Magic the Gathering, Pokemon and recycled book art.

Other activities include Dungeon & Dragons, crafts, sewing tutorials, trivia, discussion panels, vendors and more. A costume contest with prizes will also be held.

Special activities include “Retro Video Games” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; “Nerdy Storytime” from 10:15 to 11 a.m.; “Star War Bloxels and Labo” from noon to 1 p.m.; “Character Development in Comics Panel” from noon to 1 p.m.; “Injustice 2 Video Game Tournament, Rated Mature” from 1 to 5 p.m.; “Dragon Eye Craft” from 2 to 3 p.m.; “Sew a Harry Potter Scarf Bookmark” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; “Trivia” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and “Sphero Maze” from 4 to 5 p.m.

In addition, Google Expeditions Virtual Reality will take place at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“Comic Con is one of the library’s most popular events,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We offer a variety of fun activities all day for children, teens and adults. The costume contest is always exciting and really captures the spirit of the day!”

