Aberdeen IronBirds to host Badges & Ladders softball game on Sept. 22 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

The Aberdeen IronBirds are partnering with Harford County’s Police and Fire Departments to host the first ever Badges & Ladders Softball Game on Saturday, September 22 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Here are the details provided:

Aberdeen, Md. (August 14, 2018) – The Aberdeen IronBirds are partnering with Harford County’s Police and Fire Departments to host the first ever Badges & Ladders Softball Game on Saturday, September 22 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the inaugural matchup will benefit Special Olympics Maryland and the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

“Every day, members from local police and fire departments dedicate their lives to making our community better and this game is just another example of how dedicated they are to helping others. We’re proud to team up with them and benefit two organizations that are helping people in Harford County and throughout the entire state of Maryland,” said Matt Slatus, IronBirds General Manager.

The evening will start at 4:00 p.m. with a game featuring two teams from Special Olympics Maryland followed by the Badges & Ladders Softball Game at 6:00 p.m. The event will offer a full Minor League Baseball experience, complete with concessions, music, game entertainment and Kids Zone activities.

Participating law enforcement agencies for the “Badges” team include the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and representatives from local and state police departments from Aberdeen, Bel Air, Havre de Grace, MDTA, Natural Resources, Aberdeen Proving Ground and the Maryland State Police. The “Ladders” team will complete their roster with team members representing Fire and EMS departments from Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Darlington, Fallston, Havre de Grace Ambulance Core, Norrisville, Susquehanna Hose, Joppa Magnolia and the Department of Emergency Services.

“We’re excited to partner with the IronBirds and all of the law enforcement and public safety agencies involved in this year’s Badges & Ladders Softball Game,” said Special Olympics Maryland President & CEO James C. Schmutz. “We are so grateful for the law enforcement community’s dedication and commitment to supporting the 7,782 athletes who train and compete with Special Olympics Maryland year-round.”

Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) is a year-round sports organization dedicated to providing quality sports training and competition opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Maryland. SOMD currently offers 27 sports year-round at no cost to the athletes and provides thousands of sports and leadership opportunities for athletes throughout the state each year.

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit agency focused on advancing the civic, commercial, industrial and agricultural interests of the city of Aberdeen, Maryland and promotes the general welfare of the city and its subdivisions.

“The IronBirds mean so much to Aberdeen and Harford County and it’s our privilege to work with the hometown team as we recognize and honor not just our law enforcement and public safety supporters but also the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland,” added Mike Bennett, Executive Director of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets to the game are $7 per person and can be purchased online at www.IronBirdsBaseball.com or by visiting the box office at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Fans can also purchase a 4-pack of tickets for $25, with additional tickets available for just $5.