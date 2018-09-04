Community Foundation of Harford County awards 15 Impact Grants to nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Harford County has awarded 15 impact grants totaling nearly $15,000 to nonprofits. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., September 4, 2018 — Community Foundation of Harford County has awarded 15 impact grants totaling nearly $15,000 to nonprofits serving Harford Countians.

The impact grants are provided by various funds through the Community Foundation of Harford County as a way to respond to the community’s ever-changing needs and opportunities. The grants support five high-impact fields of interest: Harford County Enriches, Harford County Protects, Harford County Preserves, Harford County Cares and Harford County Nurtures.

“The impact grants help to improve the quality of life for the residents of our county,” said Jayne Klein, president of the Community Foundation of Harford County. “The grants really do make an impact on the nonprofits and the people they serve. We are pleased to support the cooperation and collaboration taking place among our foundation and various nonprofits in Harford County.”

An example of one of the impact grants in the Harford County Nurtures focus area supports the Beyond Capernaum Program at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. A $3,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Harford County’s Shaffer-Leinhard Caregivers Fund assists the program, which ministers to people with special needs and their families and caregivers. It will expand in the fall to include children with special needs.

Founded nine years ago, the program averages between 550-650 participants each week. A wide variety of activities are offered including basketball, dancing, crafts, games, bingo, snacks and live performances. According to Brian Malcolm, director of Beyond Capernaum, it is one of the largest programs of its kind in the country.

“We are very grateful to the Community Foundation of Harford County for the impact grant. With a small budget to reach out to approximately 650 people each week, the grant opens up many doors for us and for those we serve,” Malcolm explained.

“While Beyond Capernaum offers a lot of activities for special needs members of our Harford County community, our ultimate goal is to let participants know they are valued and an important part of our community,” he explained. “Using the grant funds to support various activities helps us accomplish our goal, and we are appreciative of the support.”

Other grants in the Harford County Nurtures focus area (which nurtures child services and family support programs) were presented to CASA of Harford County, $1,000, for advocate training fees, and to SARC, $400, for updating the children’s playroom. Both grants were awarded through the Ann K. and Roger P. Gaumond Fund.

The Harford County Cares focus area provides funding to organizations that care for the homeless and elderly while also meeting the emergency needs of residents during difficult times. Grants in this focus area were presented to Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United, $1,000, for a part-time case manager salary, funded by the Anne and John Gessner Fund; Helping Up Mission of Baltimore City, $1,000, to provide meal services for men from Harford County, funded by the Sandra and John Ferriter Fund; Inner County Outreach, $1,000, to provide comprehensive basic needs provided by the Harford Community Fund; St. John’s Cupboard, $1,000, for items needed for meal preparation and delivery to seniors and families in need from the Ann K. and Roger P. Gaumond Fund; Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, $1,000, for its Harford County home-delivered meal program, with funding provided by the BESide You Fund; and The Sharing Table, $1,000, for groceries for its food distribution program, funded by the Andrew and Jayne Klein Family Fund and BESide You Fund.

The Harford County Protects focus area promotes a healthy community life through wellness programs and drug prevention treatments. Impact grants were provided to Extreme Family Outreach Ministries, $1,000, for its community impact programs, provided by the Ann K. and Roger P. Gaumond Fund; Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, $700, for its bridle registry with funding from Sadie’s Fund; and Homecoming Project, $600, for OTC and holistic medicines, funded by the Andrew and Jayne Klein Family Fund and the Ann K. and Roger P. Gaumond Fund.

The Harford County Enriches focus area has its eye on arts, culture, history and the education of children. Impact grants were provided to the Harford County Education Foundation, $1,000, for homework tool kits, provided by the Ann K. and Roger P. Gaumond Fund, and to The EPICENTER at Edgewood, $500, for the internet cafe expansion, funded by the Andrew and Jayne Klein Family Fund.

In the Harford County Preserves focus area, which preserves local history, the environment, local agriculture and animal welfare, a $500 grant was awarded to Pets on Wheels for its therapy pet seminars and literacy program expansion, awarded by the Andrew and Jayne Klein Family Fund.

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County is Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. It has been accredited by the Community Foundations National Standards Board, the nation’s highest honor for philanthropic excellence. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and nearly 1,000 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. For more information, visit cfharfordcounty.org.